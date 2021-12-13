Studs and duds from the Panthers’ 29-21 loss to Falcons

The Carolina Panthers have made playing football look pretty difficult recently, as evidenced by their latest loss here in Week 14. But this might make them blush.

Join us as we try to, somehow, find a few studs to go along with the duds from the Panthers’ bummer of a 29-21 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

Stud: WR Robby Anderson

It’s about time Robby had himself a solid day. Anderson tied for a team-high in receiving yards (84) and reeled in his fourth touchdown pass of the year.

Those 84 yards, by the way, now stand as his season-high—with his previous 2021 best coming in Week 1 (57) on just a single catch.

Dud: Ball security

It’d be easy just to put quarterbacks Cam Newton and P.J. Walker here, as the two combined for a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble. But it’s not that simple.

While the picks can be placed on the passers—with Newton failing to pick up a crossing linebacker and Walker mindlessly throwing a desperation jump ball up for grabs—the fumble can be mainly attributed to center Pat Elflein having tripped up Cam on his attempted exchange to running back Chuba Hubbard. Plus, both men had their moments despite the unfavorable result.

Stud: WR DJ Moore

Moore, as you probably would’ve guessed, was in that aforementioned tie for 84 receiving yards with Anderson. He did it on six catches, raising his total marks over the past two games to 10 receptions and 189 yards.

He wasn’t as lucky, however, in his showdown with the blue medical tent.

Dud: Offensive line

The Panthers’ offensive line continued on as the debacle its been throughout the campaign, even despite allowing just one sack.

In addition to the trip, the group whiffed on multiple shots off the edge and failed to provide much push for the backs—as Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah combined for 49 yards on 14 carries (3.5 yards per attempt). Who would’ve guessed a unit that was on its ninth different starting lineup in its 13th game would be bad?

Stud: DT Derrick Brown

Brown has seemingly answered the call put out by head coach Matt Rhule. The 2020 seventh overall pick proceeded to tighten up, totaling four tackles while chalking up losses for Atlanta on two of them. He also recorded a pair of quarterback hits.

Dud: HC Matt Rhule

Speaking of Rhule, the only thing hotter than his seat is the absolute mess his team has become over the past month.

Sunday produced six more penalties (most of them mental miscues), miscommunication on both sides of the ball and the team’s fifth straight loss at home. This rebuild, in its second season, has looked more like a dismantling of the franchise.

Dud: Empty-handed defense

No fourth stud here. Instead, it goes to the defense and their continuous lack of big plays.

Carolina, who finished with just one takeaway, missed three chances to pick off Matt Ryan in the first quarter and all of their chances to sack him. The defense, particularly in this outing, has looked to have lost its edge and couldn’t stop Atlanta on half of their third-down attempts and on either of their fourth-down tries.

