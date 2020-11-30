Studs and duds from Packers’ 41-25 win over Bears in Week 12

The Green Bay Packers bounced back from last week’s overtime loss in Indianapolis, using four passing touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers and three takeaways of Mitchell Trubisky to beat the Chicago Bears by 16 points on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Here are the studs and duds from the Packers’ 41-25 win over the Bears:

Studs

S Darnell Savage: The second-year safety produced the most impactful performance of his NFL career. He intercepted Mitchell Trubisky twice, both on athletic plays that showcased his instincts and range. On the first, Savage beelined from centerfield and beat Darnell Mooney to the ball in the end zone on a Trubisky overthrow. Not every safety in the league has the speed to make that play. Later, he guessed right from a robber position, retreated deep and then found Trubisky’s decision-making mistake in the air, leaping for an interception in front of Anthony Miller. After both interceptions, the Packers scored touchdowns.

QB Aaron Rodgers: He was terrific against pressure and on third and fourth down. Two of his passing touchdowns came against a disrupted pocket, including a fadeaway throw to Allen Lazard with a man in his face in the first half. He also completed eight of nine passes and produced seven total first downs on third or fourth down. The Packers converted their first five third downs and all three fourth downs. Arguably his best throw of the night fell incomplete to Davante Adams on 3rd-and-13 midway through the fourth quarter. The ball traveled over 50 yards in the air and was nearly perfect. On the opening possession, he bought time in the pocket against a three-man rush and found Adams in the soft spot of the 8-man zone for a score on third down.

TE Robert Tonyan: The boxscore numbers looked great: five catches on five targets for a team-high 67 yards and a 39-yard touchdown, his seventh score of the season. But Tonyan was also asked to cut block Khalil Mack in the zone run game, which he did effectively on a few snaps, and he was responsible for two of the Packers’ three fourth-down conversions. On his final catch, he bowled over Buster Skrine to put an exclamation point on the win. His holding penalty on Mack was more of a sell job from the Bears edge rusher than a play-affecting infraction.

CB Kevin King: He broke up three passes and really should have had his first interception of the season. An easy one went right through his hands in the end zone in the fourth quarter. The corners passed off coverage on a combo route and King was in a perfect position to make the pick. He also combined with Raven Greene to dislodge a potential touchdown pass to Allen Robinson on the Bears’ first drive. The incompletion forced a field goal. The Bears got him on some easy stuff against soft coverage late, but King was active and made plays on the ball.

OL Elgton Jenkins: For the second straight week, Jenkins moved from left guard to center to cover for an injury to Corey Linsley. He was terrific in pass protection, allowing zero pressures over 21 snaps at left guard and 50 at center. The transition was seamless, and the Packers had to adjust nothing despite losing their center and inserting a rookie (Jon Runyan Jr.) into the game.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown: He totaled three first downs and was solid as a blocker. His run off a jet sweep was a little unorthodox, but it gained seven yards and a first down. It could have been a big play with the right decisions in the open field. St. Brown caught a pair of passes for first downs, including a 24-yarder on third-and-long in the second half. He ran a crisp route against Buster Skrine and created easy separation on the deep in from the slot. The Packers had him on the field for 25 plays as a run blocker. He was effective in an Allen Lazard-like role.

OLB Preston Smith: He split snaps with Rashan Gary, playing just 45 compared to Gary’s 43, but the veteran edge rusher made the most of them. Twice, he made stops on zone-read keepers from Mitchell Trubisky. He beat Charles Leno for a drive-killing sack on third down. Of course, he also had the scoop-and-score touchdown late in the first half. Right place, right time. The Packers had him in coverage on just two snaps.

RB Aaron Jones: His 17 rushing attempts produced 90 yards, seven first downs and three runs over 10 yards. He broke four tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. Quick as ever, he darted through holes early in the game to produce chunk gains. Late in the game, he ran hard and tough against the Bears front.

Duds

LB Christian Kirksey: He was out of position early on David Montgomery’s 57-yard run, likely due to coverage responsibilities off the zone read/RPO action. Mitchell Trubisky picked on Kirksey all night in the passing game, completing nine of 10 attempts against his coverage. Twice, he got beat for touchdowns in zone coverage. He also had a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone. Run fakes manipulated him too easily, moving him out of coverage areas. This is a growing trend. Pro Football Focus credited him with three missed tackles.