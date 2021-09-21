Studs and duds from Packers’ 35-17 win over Lions in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers used a dominant second-half performance to overcome a 17-14 deficit at halftime and beat the visiting Detroit Lions on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Matt LaFleur’s team is back in the win column after getting blown out in Week 1.

While the overall performance was shaky at times, the Packers got star efforts from star players – the lifeblood of any victory in the NFL.

Here are the studs and duds from Week 2 against the Lions:

Studs

RB Aaron Jones: The Packers ran the offense through the Pro Bowl running back, giving him 23 total touches on 17 rushes and six catches. The result was 115 total yards and four scores. As always, he was especially effective in the red zone. Matt LaFleur schemed up ways to get him matchups against linebackers in the passing game, and he took advantage, catching three touchdown passes and running in a fourth. The Packers can run all their best stuff when Jones is slashing for chunks of yards in the zone run game. WR Davante Adams: The Lions played a lot of two-deep looks but Aaron Rodgers still fed Adams the football in different ways. He caught two passes in the bubble screen game, two passes on quick short routes, two passes in the intermediate areas and the game-changing 50-yard bomb. Five of his catches resulted in first downs, including the conversion on 3rd-and-12. He worked a double move to spring free from rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu and then made the catch with late hands on the big play. He also set up a touchdown by drawing a (questionable?) pass interference penalty in the end zone on third down. DL Kenny Clark: The Pro Bowl nose tackle really turned it up a notch in the second half. He got knockbacks in the run game and was disruptive as a rusher. In fact, he led the team in quarterback pressures with five. Left guard Jonah Jackson and center Frank Ragnow couldn't keep him blocked over the final two quarters. The whole Packers defense operates much differently when he's winning reps consistently. TE Robert Tonyan: The Packers dialed up two brilliant tight end screens, giving him a chance to use his athleticism and carve up yards after the catch. He weaved his way through defenders for 40 yards after the catch. He also caught the go-ahead 22-yard touchdown on an incredible throw from Aaron Rodgers. The catch took great concentration with a linebacker on his hip and a safety over the top. Tonyan made it look easy. LB De'Vondre Campbell: We'll cut him some slack on the touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson. It was a well-designed route concept and Jared Goff made a perfect throw. Not many quarterback-tight end combos will be able to replicate that play. Campbell was good otherwise. He made three tackles within three yards of the line of scrimmage against the run and was terrific limiting yards after the catch as a zone defender in the short passing game. His interception was mostly a gift from Jared Goff, but there is no need to dismiss turnovers. He did have one unfortunate facemask penalty. G Jon Runyan: He made a strong case to be the new starter at left guard with a terrific performance. The Lions don't have dominant interior pass-rushers but Runyan was nearly perfect in pass protection. He isn't quite as physical as Lucas Patrick but he moves so much better. More and more NFL teams have athletic interior rushers, so having a guard capable of mirroring rushes is increasingly important.

Duds

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

DL Kingsley Keke: He played 32 uninspiring snaps. Eight came against the run, but the Lions consistently blew him off the ball, sometimes with double teams. His 24 pass-rushing snaps netted zero pressures. His start to 2021 has been poor. RG Royce Newman: He was charged with a sack on a six-man protection in the first half. He also got dinged for a holding penalty in the red zone. The bigger concern is in the run game. He was dominant as a run blocker in the preseason but it hasn't translated so far in the regular season. LT Elgton Jenkins: A rare dud for No. 74. He got beat three times for pressures, including one sack, and he flagged for a penalty. Some of the speed rushes from the Lions on the edge gave him issues. CB Chandon Sullivan: He played only nine snaps covering from the slot, but he was the nearest man in coverage on three completions and also missed a tackle. The Packers used Kevin King and Jaire Alexander more in the slot, giving Eric Stokes a chance to play on the perimeter. DL Tyler Lancaster: If he can't consistently hold the point of attack against the run, his role has no value. Teams aren't afraid to run at him. Too many single blocks are erasing him from plays.

