Studs and duds from Packers’ 23-14 loss to Jets in preseason Week 2

The Green Bay Packers are 0-2 to start the preseason after dropping a home game to the New York Jets on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst will care less about the result – 32 veteran players didn’t dress – and more about the process, especially in terms of individual performances.

The evaluation of players during these exhibition games will play a major role in determining the final few roster spots.

Here are the studs and duds from the Packers’ preseason loss to the Jets:

Studs

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Kylin Hill: The rookie running back showed it all during a 15-snap appearance. He broke a tackle, burst around the edge and scored his second touchdown in as many games. He expertly picked up a blitz in pass protection. He also got open late in an extended play situation and converted a third down in the passing game. Hill has three-down talent, and he's locked in as the third running back. WR Malik Taylor: First catches, four first downs, all on third down. On the Packers' first scoring drive, Taylor made a terrific catch along the sideline for 23 yards. Later, his spinning catch on a back-shoulder throw gained 21 yards. He also converted two other third downs by getting to the sticks and making a contested catch in front of cornerbacks. A drop stained the performance, but Taylor has made strides as a receiver. DL Jack Heflin: His combination of strength, toughness and hustle could get him on the 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie plays hard against the run, and he even flashed some pass-rushing ability. Twice, he won late in the rep and smacked the quarterback. Effort and energy are necessary traits for the role he plays. LT Yosh Nijman: The big man played 46 clean snaps at left tackle. The Jets don't have terrific edge-rushing talent, but Nijman looks like he's taken a step in the right direction to start Year 3. He's big and athletic, and if the technique finally comes along for the ride, he could be a valuable backup tackle. OL Royce Newman: He started at right guard and produced quality moments as a run and pass blocker. His best snap might have been on A.J. Dillon's 11-yard run. He got to the outside shoulder of the defensive tackle, turned him inside and created an alley for Dillon on the cutback. He plays fast and physical, with a good feel for timing in the zone run game. Once he gets stronger, Newman could be a very good guard. S Christian Uphoff: Special teams is a great way to make the team as a safety fighting for a roster spot. Uphoff, an undrafted rookie, had two terrific special teams snaps as a gunner on punt coverage. On the first, he beat a double team and forced a fair catch. Later, he got knocked to the ground but got up and made the tackle after only a short return. Uphoff might need work before he's ready to play snaps at safety, but he's big, fast and physical, providing the perfect body type for special teams. OL Cole Van Lanen: The rookie was solid in the preseason opener at right tackle, and he was solid again Saturday at left guard. Versatility is so important to backup offensive linemen. Van Lanen has good feet and looks capable of multiple positions.

Story continues

Duds

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

CB Kabion Ento: He gave up two catches, but more concerning were the three missed tackles. Tackling might be a work in progress as he continues transitioning from receiver. LB Kamal Martin: Twice, the Jets got easy completions because Martin was completely out of position in coverage. He's a good athlete, but navigating through traffic is part of the job description for a linebacker in today's game. He also missed a tackle. S Innis Gaines: He gave up an easy completion to Tyler Kroft and then gave up on the play entirely, allowing the Jets tight end to make a move and get into the end zone. He also missed a tackle in the open field. LT Coy Cronk: The undrafted rookie played 16 snaps at left tackle. He gave up a sack and committed a penalty. QB Jake Dolegala: He threw one pass. It was an underthrown deep ball that was intercepted.

1

1