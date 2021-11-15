Studs and duds from Packers’ 17-0 win over Seahawks in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers made Russell Wilson’s return to the field a miserable experience on Sunday at a snowy Lambeau Field. Wilson got 10 possessions but failed to score in a 17-0 shutout win for the Packers, who improved to 8-2 and 4-0 at home this season.

The impressive defensive performance helped Aaron Rodgers and the Packers overcome some hiccups on offense. Even so, when the Seahawks were staggered late, 247-pound running back A.J. Dillon punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete the knockout.

Here are the studs and duds from the Packers’ Week 10 win:

Studs

S Adrian Amos: Russell Wilson almost certainly thought he had an easy touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett when he launched a deep ball into the end zone in the second half. Little did he know, Amos had identified the route concept and was retreating into the deep half of the two-high look, putting himself into a perfect position to intercept the pass. Smart play at a critical time. Later, Amos had two different chances to make leaping interceptions of desperation deep throws on the final drive but couldn’t hang on. His reliability on the back end is a big reason why the Packers aren’t giving up big plays regardless of who is playing quarterback on the other side.

CB Eric Stokes: Wilson tested him four times and found zero completions. On one rep, Stokes ran stride for stride with Tyler Lockett and broke up the pass. It was teach tape for how to defend the route with footwork, speed and patience. Later, he defended another pass to Lockett on a comeback route. The game is slowing down for the rookie and he’s trusting himself more and more.

RB A.J. Dillon: Rarely is the blocking perfect for the big running back, but he usually makes something happen with brute power. On both touchdown runs, he bowled through a tackler to get into the end zone. The Packers are getting him moving downhill, both as a runner and receiver. He caught a screen pass for a first down, and he broke at least three tackles on the 50-yard catch. He actually made a nice catch on a ball thrown low into the flat before rampaging through the Seahawks defense. His 23 touches resulted in 128 total yards and the two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

OLB Rashan Gary: He set the tone early, beating a block and dropping Alex Collins after two yards on the first play. Later in the first half, he beat the right tackle and sacked Wilson on third down, ending a drive. Quarterbacks consistently feel his presence because he plays so hard and rushes with so much power.

CB Kevin King: He made his 20 snaps count. On one quick pass to DK Metcalf, he stayed under control and made the stop in the open field after a 1-yard gain. Later, he stayed glued in coverage and intercepted Wilson’s errant pass into the end zone in front of the receiver. His play as a perimeter corner contributed greatly to the defense shutting down both Metcalf and Lockett. The two completions he allowed netted only 10 yards.

OLB Preston Smith: It was like watching the NFC Divisional Round win back in 2019 all over again. Smith kept Wilson in the pocket with smart rushes, attacked when he attempted to break contain and consistently disrupted the pocket. Pro Football Focus credited him with seven hurries and a sack, which essentially ended the game late in the fourth quarter.

DL TJ Slaton: His 12 snaps were nothing if not productive. The Seahawks were willing to block him one-on-one with the center or guard, and Slaton kept driving people into the backfield. On one play, he drove the center back a few yards and blew up a run play. Later, he beat the guard with a swim move inside and forced a quick throw. His flashes are becoming increasingly bright.

Duds

WR Allen Lazard: He had three different opportunities to make a contested catch for his quarterback and failed, including a deep shot on third down and an underneath throw past the sticks on fourth down. The game unfolds much differently if he makes those plays. The difficulty on each was high, but receivers like Lazard need to make catches in traffic. He ran 24 routes and managed just one catch for six yards, and his run blocking was only marginal, a rare thing to say about one of the NFL’s best blocking receivers.

K Mason Crosby: Another missed field goal, his seventh of the season. Coach Matt LaFleur said the timing was a little off within the operation. The veteran kicker didn’t hit the ball well and it tailed off right. The problems haven’t been all on him, but Crosby needs to start overcoming small issues and making kicks.

