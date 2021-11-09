Studs and duds from Packers’ 13-7 loss to Chiefs in Week 9

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 7-2 with a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Matt LaFleur’s team fell behind early, committed game-changing special teams mistakes and failed to get the passing game going until late in the contest.

While the Packers defense often dominated, the Chiefs responded in kind, blitzing Jordan Love relentlessly and limiting Green Bay to just one touchdown drive.

Here are the studs and duds from the Packers’ Week 9 defeat:

Studs

RB A.J. Dillon: He bulldozed his way to 46 rushing yards on just eight carries. Dillon always falls forward against contact, and he’s quick enough even at 247 pounds to burst through into the second level. A big run is coming. He also caught four passes, including a 21-yarder on a dump-off from the end zone and a tough contested catch along the sideline. He finished with 90 yards on 12 touches. Now a complete player, he needs more touches.

LT Elgton Jenkins: His worst play was probably the touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. The protection call failed and he was one-on-two, but he failed to block either rusher. Love still beat the blitz. Otherwise, Jenkins was terrific against rushers Frank Clark and Alex Okafor. He’s been great at left tackle, but the Packers need him to move inside and solidify the interior.

S Darnell Savage: His speed was on display all night. He identified the playcall on fourth down in the first half and made the tackle behind the line. Later, he flew downhill to break up a pass that Patrick Mahomes probably thought was a layup. He finished with two passes defended. Tyreek Hill finished with only 34 receiving yards in large part because Savage and Adrian Amos kept everything in front consistently.

CB Kevin King: He played physical at the line of scrimmage, was sticky in coverage and helpful against the run. On the first series, he didn’t let Tyreek Hill get around him after a short catch. Mahomes targeted him six times but managed only 21 passing yards. He gets a knock for dropping what could have been a huge interception, but he still played the pass perfectly. The Packers could be an elite pass defense if they get this version of King most weeks.

OLB Rashan Gary: His five pressures led the team. He immediately hurried Mahomes on the fourth-down stop, and he ended a drive with an impressive individual effort on a third-down sack. Gary finished with three quarterback hits. His breakout season continues.

LB Krys Barnes: There were some coverage breakdowns, but the totality of his performance was still good. He made five tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage, including one for no gain on the opening drive and a tackle for loss on fourth down. He got the Packers off the field in the red zone with a crunching tackle along the sideline. On the Chiefs’ final drive, he sliced into the backfield for a stop.

Duds

RG Royce Newman: He made mistake after mistake in pass protection. On one snap, he was fooled by the stunt and let the edge rusher swoop inside untouched for a quarterback hit. He also whiffed on a third-down block attempt, forcing Jordan Love to move to his right and away from trouble almost immediately. On yet another pass-pro snap, he must have misread the protection call and blocked the wrong defender, allowing an interior lineman to get into the backfield and create a circus play from Love. The plays described above only account for half the pressures he allowed. Officials penalized him twice, including one holding penalty wiping out an explosive run from Aaron Jones.

QB Jordan Love: He made a few nice throws in rhythm late in the game, and he was able to escape a few of the Chiefs’ pressures, but his accuracy wasn’t good enough and he threw at least three passes that should have been intercepted, including the pick in the red zone. It’s difficult to know who was responsible for the pass protection issues, especially against the blitz. Love and Matt LaFleur struggled to find answers. A few chances to hit big plays, including one deep to Davante Adams, were ruined by immediate pressure. And a few chances to hit back-shoulder throws to Adams were off the mark, likely the result of a lack of chemistry between quarterback and receiver. The second-year quarterback led four drives that should have ended in scores.

FG operation: The whole thing is a mess, so we’ll list it all here as one. All parts of the operation had issues on Sunday, including the protection, snapper and holder. And Mason Crosby wasn’t able to solve any of the problems with his right leg. The Packers are losing way too many points because of the continued mistakes of the field goal operation.

