Studs and Duds from Nebraska’s loss to Colorado

The Huskers didn’t put on their best showing against Colorado. The Buffs defeated Nebraska on Saturday by a score of 36-14

While the same can be said about Colorado to a different extent, Nebraska struggled often to stay on their level. As the game progressed, the Buffalos flexed and flexed and flexed again and only seemed to be getting stronger, while Nebraska only seemed to be getting gassed.

While the scoreline doesn’t reflect some players’ performances, it does highlight a trend that seeped over from Week 1, protecting the football. Below are a few players who highlight their successes, and some proved to be more detrimental to the team’s success.

The Huskers now prepare to host Northern Illinois next Saturday at Memorial Stadium for Matt Rhule’s home opener.

Stud: Gabe Ervin Jr

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Ervin had a strong showing to start the game. In fact, a large chunk of his 74 yards came in the first half as the game was still within reach. However, once Colorado started to pull away, the ground game took a hit in the process. This isn’t a knock into how Ervin performed, because had the game remained close, the running back likely would’ve gone over the 100-yard mark.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska went into the half with no points and three turnovers at the hands of Jeff Sims. A change seemed eventual as Haarberg was looking to enter the field, but Rhule stuck with Sims for the remainder of the game until the game was officially lost. In the second half, Sims once again put the ball on the ground with a botched handoff to the running back that didn’t allow for the ball carrier to fully latch on to the football. The seat is hot for Jeff Sims, and his time is ticking.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Reimer has been one of the better defenders for the Nebraska defense. Reimer is credited for one and a half sacks on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders while also adding five total tackles to his account – four of which were solo. However, it’s hard to blame this loss on the defense in a way due to the offense’s inability to get points scored. You can only contain this offense for so long.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Washington hasn’t really gotten the start of the season he may have wanted. After posting over 470 yards last year, the Senior looked to use the 2023 season as a breakout one. However, after only getting three receptions last week and one today, he’s not off to a desirable start.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire