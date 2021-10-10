Studs and duds: Which LSU Tigers stood out on Saturday

A lot has changed since the LSU Tigers won the national championship in 2019. The Tigers are now 8-8 in the last two seasons under head coach Ed Orgeron since the perfect 15-0 campaign during the 2019 season.

LSU got beat Saturday night and got beat bad. It wasn’t a fluke, and now the Tigers are 3-3 with a very difficult schedule ahead.

Here are some studs and duds from the LSU loss to Kentucky.

Dud: LSU’s rushing defense

As the week went on, a lot was said about how the Tiger defense was able to get any stops against Auburn to at least give the LSU offense a chance to win. The same can’t be said about the performance against Kentucky. Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He added another score in the passing game as the LSU defense didn’t account for him on a quick snap on fourth down. Kentucky rushed for 329 yards on 45 attempts.

Stud: Tyrion Davis-Price

Say what you want about the offensive performance and the disappointing loss to a less talented yet more inspired team, but in an offense that has not run the football at all in 2021, the junior running back ran for 147 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Will people remember this game as the one where LSU’s rushing attack came alive? No, but let’s give props where props are due.

Dud: Max Johnson

The sophomore QB didn’t have his best game and is now on a bit of a cold streak after an up and down outing against Auburn. Johnson finished 22 for 38 for 261 and one touchdown. He finished with a QBR of 33.9 and missed some easy throws throughout this contest. After starting the game 8-8 for 59 yards, Johnson would proceed to go 14-30 with 202 yards. After the first quarter of play, he averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt.

Stud: Malik Nabers

He scored the other LSU touchdown. It’s slim pickings for the LSU offense these days, and the freshman from Youngsville, Louisiana gets the nod. Nabers hauled in three of his four targets with 66 yards, including the 41-yard jump ball for the touchdown.

Dud: Ed Orgeron

Coach O has to be mentioned here, not only because he was clearly out-coached and didn’t seem like he prepared his team for a conference game with his job on the line. At the end of the day, these kinds of performances can only be put on the head coach of a team that plays uninspired.