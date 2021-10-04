Studs and duds from LSU’s 24-19 loss to Auburn

Two days removed from LSU’s disappointing loss to Auburn at Tiger Stadium Saturday night, we thought we would take a look at some bright spots and not so bright spots that showed up on the field. There were a few studs and more duds both on the field and on the sidelines.

Duds: All four LSU running backs

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Continuing a season trend that looks uglier each week, LSU’s running attack will be an eyesore for the rest of the season if the offensive line is not able to get a push and the running backs continue to struggle. LSU’s 13 designed runs went for 46 yards.

If you include Max Johnson’s 11 runs for -12 yards, it’s even uglier. LSU is averaging less than 3 yards per carry. In SEC play, it’s gaining less than a yard before first contact.

The blame can’t be put solely on the four running backs Corey Kiner, Tyrion Davis-Price, Armoni Goodwin, and Josh Williams, but they need to be mentioned until things start to turn around.

Next, the standout receiver

Stud: Kayshon Boutte

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

What more could be said at this point? Boutte had six catches for 127 yards and another touchdown, now scoring in seven straight games for LSU. Boutte showed his ability to get yards after the catch and found the endzone in the first quarter on a beautiful catch in double coverage on a skinny wheel route for LSU’s first points of the day. As long as he keeps this up, he’ll be a weekly installment in the stud section.

Dud: Max Johnson

(The Daily Advertiser)

Johnson didn’t have his best game Saturday night. LSU simply couldn’t get anything going on the ground, so they decided to pass 46 times, even as Auburn rushed three and dropped eight regularly. Johnson only completed 26 passes and finished with a QBR of 50.6. He did have 235 passing yards in the first half but only 90 in the second half. He’ll look to get back on track against Kentucky.

Next, a linebacker and the head coach

Stud: Damone Clark

Story continues

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The reigning defensive player of the week in the SEC and the conference’s tackles leader recorded another 13 tackles, 8 solo tackles and one tackle for loss in a spirited effort from the senior linebacker. The defense showed flashes in the loss to Auburn and made key stops late in the second half but couldn’t stop a grueling 92-yard scoring drive that would be the difference. Clark made his presence felt, as usual.

Dud: Head coach Ed Orgeron

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

This was a tough loss for everyone involved in the LSU program, but a lot of the blame is fair to put on Coach Orgeron. The fact that an LSU team can’t run the football. They continue to have time management issues, look unprepared at times, and in crucial times. Coach O deserves a dud grading after a very disappointing loss in front of a raucous crowd in Baton Rouge.

The boos were heard, and Orgeron said after the game that fans deserve to be angry. Coach O has a lot to improve in the next five games that includes no cakewalks.