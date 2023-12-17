Studs and duds from Lions Week 15 win against the Broncos

For the first time in over a month, the Detroit Lions looked like playoff contenders. The offense was firing on all cylinders, the defense made plays, and the special teams looked smooth to the point that no one is talking about them.

Coach Dan Campbell challenged his team after the loss to the Bears last week. Coaches and players alike knew they had to come out on a national stage and make an impact, and they did. You look around the NFL, and coaches deliver messages every week, but teams don’t always hear them. This team proved they listen to and respect Campbell.

In a 42-17 win there will be a lot of studs and not a lot of duds. After weeks of focusing on the bad, the time is now to sing the praises of this team.

Stud: Ben Johnson

The Chargers head coaching job opens up and the magical Ben Johnson comes out to play…

In reality, that has nothing to do with it but Johnson did get back to his ways and schemed an offensive gameplan that proved perfect. Goff was put in positions to win, targets were directed to the playmakers in the passing attack, and the running game was leading the way. More of that, and this team can beat anyone and any defense the NFL puts in front of them.

Stud: Jared Goff

There is no number anyone should be concerned with when it comes to Jared Goff other than zero. After seven turnovers in three weeks, Goff held onto the ball and protected it through the air, the result was a blowout win. He doesn’t need to be a top-five quarterback in the league to lead this team to a Super Bowl, he just needs to protect the ball.

Stud: Running Backs

Dan Campbell famously said the Lions were going to drag teams out to the middle of the NFL waters and drown them. When you rush for 185 yards on 28 carries you are doing just that. You control the time of possession, you beat the team’s defenses down, and you dictate how the game goes. More of that going forward will be exactly what the doctor ordered for this team.

Sam LaPorta is having himself a special rookie season, one for the record books. After his three-touchdown performance, the former Iowa tight end is now alone with the third-most receiving touchdowns for a rookie at his position. He is one touchdown away from tying Rob Gronkowski for second all-time and three away from tying Miek Ditka’s record.

Stud: Pass Defense

The pass defense was on point Saturday with eight total pass deflections while only allowing 22 passing yards for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The past couple of weeks they had shown they would bend but not break, on Saturday they proved to be a brick wall.

All year the Lions defense has had one man each wins step up and become a playmaker. In week 15 that was Ifeatu Melifonwu who stuffed the box score while flying around the field all game long. Nine total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two pass breakups, and two quarterback hits. Teams are lucky to get that out of a defensive group let alone one player.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire