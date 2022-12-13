Studs and Duds from the Lions Week 14 victory over the Vikings

The Detroit Lions continue their impressive run with a 34-23 victory over their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, winning five of their last six games.

The Lions continue to put the league on notice as they are no longer the pushover team or redemption game from the past, but the team who knock you down if you aren’t careful. Through aggressive play calling, stout defense and strong execution, the Lions are now making noise in the playoff hunt.

Even though the Vikings continued to fight back, the Lions were in control throughout the game and never surrendered the lead. It might not have been the cleanest game, but the mistakes that would’ve brought down past Lions teams, this year’s squad has learned to bounce back and fight to the last second. The offense looked in sync, the defense played strong, and even special teams were spot on. When you play complementary football, this is what you get and something many people can get used to seeing.

There are many high fives to hand out, as many had strong performances this week, but unfortunately, some did not have the greatest showings. So here are this week’s studs and duds.

Stud: Jared Goff

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Goff is playing some of his best football as of late, and this week was no different as he seemed poised and in control against the Vikings. Through the adversity and doubt he has received, he is displaying a confidence we haven’t seen from him in quite some time. Goff has developed a binding chemistry with his playmakers that makes this offense quite dangerous, as he can throw it to anyone at will.

He takes what the defense gives him and makes them pay in the process. The coaching staff and front office have believed in Goff since Day One, and maybe we shouldn’t have been so quick to doubt them.

Dud: Mike Hughes

(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Hughes was thrust into action as the Lions nickel corner as Will Harris was inactive with an injury, and this was a game he wishes he could have back. However, the Vikings took advantage of the mismatch and put their best receiver, Justin Jefferson, on Hughes for most of the game, which paid dividends for them. Jefferson set a franchise record in receiving yards (223), and most of it came against Hughes from the looks of it.

He also got turned around on Adam Thielen’s touchdown, where he looked out of position. Jefferson is already a tough matchup, but this will be a learning experience for Hughes as he hopes to rebound.

Stud: Isaiah Buggs

The improved defense has been a main selling point to the Lions turnaround as of late. They are receiving performances from every facet, and most go unnoticed and underappreciated, as Buggs falls under the category. He quietly has turned into one of the more underrated defenders for the Lions, creating havoc up the middle while making life difficult for anyone in front of him.

He came up big as he smelled a rat on the Vikings offense and caused Dalvin Cook to fumble as the Vikings were threatening the score before halftime. He is one of the leaders of this team, and Coach Campbell recognizes it as Buggs was presented with one of this week’s game balls.

Dud: Running game

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Vikings have a strong run defense, with Dalvin Tomlinson manning the middle, which created a tough atmosphere for the Lions running game to get going. The running game was quiet outside of Justin Jackson’s touchdown run. Excluding C.J. Moore’s fake punt run and runs from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Goff, the Lions running backs mustered only 77 yards on 26 carries. Sure, the Lions were trying to run the clock out at the end, running into a stacked box, but the rushing attack couldn’t get a rhythm throughout the matchup.

Stud: Rushing defense

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

On the flip side, the Lions run defense was absolutely dominant, as the Vikings had no answer for the onslaught they received. The usual dominant Dalvin Cook was kept in check, rushing for only 23 yards on 15 carries, coming to paltry 1.5 yards per carry, and Mattison didn’t fare better with -1 yards on two carries. Sure, Cook scored a touchdown, but at the goal line, that should be expected from him.

If it weren’t for the stout run defense shutting down Cook, this might’ve been a different game, considering how successful the Vikings were in the air. The defense should be proud as they executed the game plan to perfection.

Dud: Jarren Williams

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With the injuries surrounding the cornerback position, the Lions brought up Williams from the practice squad for much-needed depth. It wasn’t a play on defense that earned Williams a spot on this list; it was an unnecessary penalty on special teams. Kalif Raymond broke off a 35-yard punt return that put the Lions in fantastic field position, but Williams received a taunting penalty bringing it back 15 yards. Jalen Reagor should’ve received one, too, with his head butt, sure, but Williams should’ve stayed quiet, to begin with. In the end, the Lions scored on the following play, so there was no harm, but these are the plays that are unnecessary and easily avoidable.

