Studs and Duds for the Lions victory over the Falcons

The Detroit Lions managed to redeem themselves after their recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks by putting on an impressive defensive performance, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 20-6.

After facing criticism for their poor performance in the previous match, the Lions’ defense came back with a bang and completely shut down the Falcons’ offense. They successfully slowed down the run game and made quarterback Desmond Ridder uncomfortable all day, resulting in seven sacks. Although the offense was not at its best, they did enough to secure the win. The Lions worked together as a team to achieve the victory and bring their total wins for the season to two.

While there are some areas that still need addressing, the Lions’ young core put in a great effort and made significant contributions to the win. Here are the Studs and Duds for the Lions in their victory over the Falcons.

I don’t think any other player made their presence known more than Brian Branch in the recent game. He seemed to be everywhere near the ball in both run and pass defense. He managed to achieve 11 tackles, all of which were solo, and added three tackles for loss, as well as two passes defended. He played a crucial role in slowing down Bijan Robinson and demonstrating his impressive coverage ability. It was great to see him step up after the loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and grow in front of our very eyes. With these types of performances, Branch is likely to be a strong contender for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Dud: Receivers outside of St. Brown

During the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown played his role of being a reliable target for Jared Goff perfectly. However, apart from him, the Lions’ receivers remained quite subdued.

Kalif Raymond was able to provide some support, but he and St. Brown were the only two wide receivers who made catches during the game. Surprisingly, Josh Reynolds, who has been outstanding in the first two games, was unable to make any catches. It’s unclear whether the receivers were not able to get open or if it was due to some other reason. Regardless, the Lions were able to win the game.

Dud: Offensive Line discipline

The offensive line has been plagued with injuries, causing disruptions in their rotations and potentially affecting team chemistry. Despite gaining 115 yards on the ground, the Lions faced challenges as Goff was hit nine times, resulting in a slower offense. The team was also heavily penalized, with holding calls made against key players like Penei Sewell (penalized three times), Frank Ragnow, and Jonah Jackson. These penalties led to longer yardage situations for the Lions.

Although it’s possible that the players were not used to playing with each other, they need to work on cleaning up their penalties to avoid repeating these mistakes in the future.

The question is, where have all the targets gone from the wide receivers? The answer is rookie sensation Sam LaPorta. The impressive season he has had so far is even more evident after this game. LaPorta scored his first NFL touchdown and racked up 84 receiving yards. His chemistry with Goff is similar to that of Mahomes-to-Kelce, which is sure to delight Lions fans. In addition, he continues to break tight end records, leaving a lasting impression on the NFL.

