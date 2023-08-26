Studs and Duds for the Lions preseason win against the Panthers

The Detroit Lions have wrapped up their preseason with a 26-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers. As most of the Lions’ top players sat out, the coaches and management had the opportunity to closely observe the players who are on the brink of making the final roster. It will be intriguing to see which players the Lions choose, as many of them performed exceptionally well, making the decisions more difficult. Unfortunately, some players did not perform at their best and may have fallen behind in the roster selection.

Here are the Studs and Duds for the Lions in their preseason win against the Panthers.

Stud: Dylan Drummond

It appears that the competition for the WR 5/6 position on the Lions team has been intense, with Chase Cota, Antoine Green, and Drummond all vying for a spot on the roster as they prepare to face the Chiefs. In this game, Drummond demonstrated why he deserves to be on the team by catching five of his six targets for 46 yards and proving to be a reliable weapon for Teddy Bridgewater.

Throughout training camp and preseason, Drummond has consistently performed well, which makes it likely that he will make the roster. However, Drummond’s lack of experience in special teams may hinder him, but it is yet to be seen what direction the Lions will take with their roster decisions.

Dud: Chase Cota

This game was Cota’s chance to prove his worth and secure a spot on the Lions roster. Despite making some impressive catches, he also missed some important ones, including a dropped touchdown. In comparison, Green and Drummond delivered more consistent and reliable performances. It will be difficult to argue for Cota’s inclusion on the team.

However, there is potential for him to further develop as a big-bodied receiver and possibly make the practice squad. With the right coaching and familiarity with the Lions system, anything is possible.

Stud: Steven Gilmore

The Lions have a talent for discovering hidden gems among their undrafted free agents, and they may have just found another one in Gilmore. Whenever there’s pressure on Gilmore, he always seems to rise to the occasion, consistently making big plays. Although he did allow a few catches today, it’s bound to happen, but he responded well with numerous pass breakups, impactful tackles, and even some stops in the run game. Also, nabbed himself a pick-six late in the game. Gilmore has presented a strong case for himself, but ultimately, his fate will be determined by the number of defensive backs the Lions choose to keep on their roster.

It’s unfortunate to say, but Sudfeld didn’t do himself any favors if the Lions were considering keeping three quarterbacks. Bridgewater appeared more at ease this week, so Sudfeld needed to deliver a strong performance if he hoped to remain in the mix. However, he didn’t get off to a great start, and unfortunately, his night ended early due to an injury. This setback not only affects his chances of staying with the Lions but also decreases his prospects of joining another team that might require his services. We’re eager to learn more about the extent of his injury, but it seems that his chances of staying in Detroit have diminished.

There are trade rumors swirling around Okwara as it seems his time with the Lions is coming to a close. He had a lackluster performance today, only managing to register one tackle before being injured in the third quarter. This led to players like James Houston having to step up and play well into the fourth quarter. It’s unclear the extent of his injury and how it will affect his chances of being traded or finding a new team in the NFL. It’s disappointing to see Okwara struggle as he has the talent to make a difference, but his lengthy injury history and other factors have made it a difficult journey for him.

Meh: Will Harris

I’m not questioning whether Harris will make the roster or not, because he definitely will. However, in today’s game against the Panthers, he didn’t perform very well. It seemed like the Panthers were targeting Harris — and with good reason. He allowed Adam Theilen, his main assignment, to get a lot of separation and even catch a touchdown. Harris has been a controversial player for the Lions due to the multiple position changes he’s undergone in Detroit. He was playing with the second team defense today, so maybe things will be different with the starters. Nevertheless, today was a tough day for Harris, and hopefully he can bounce back in a positive way.

