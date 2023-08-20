Studs and Duds for the Lions preseason loss against the Jaguars

The preseason is an opportunity for teams to assess their players, and the Detroit Lions relied on their backup players during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, they were unable to perform well and lost 25-7 in their second preseason game.

Since the starters were resting, we were able to observe the players who needed to prove themselves to secure a spot on the team. Although the offense was not performing at its best and the defense had some weaknesses, some players stood out, while others struggled.

Here are the Studs and Duds for the Lions in their game against the Jaguars this week. In this week’s edition, I focused on players who are right at the borderline of making the roster. I know Cominsky, Campbell, Walker, and Houston all had fantastic games, but we all know they are sticking around.

It has been a tough call for roster predictions regarding Thomas. Some believe he has done enough to make the cut, while others want to see more from him. However, his recent performance has likely secured his spot on the team. Thomas made an impact on special teams by returning two kickoffs for 66 yards and showing his speed as a gunner on punt coverage.

He also proved himself to be a capable backup on defense by forcing incompletions and making sure tackles. Although he was flagged towards the end of the game, Thomas has demonstrated his potential as a valuable addition to the team. If you are looking for an undrafted free agent to add to your roster, Thomas should be at the top of your list.

Dud: Offensive Line

The Lions second-team offensive line had another poor showing this week. It was evident right from the start of the game when a defender reached Teddy Bridgewater before he could execute the play-action handoff, causing a fumble. Throughout the game, the offensive line provided no protection for either quarterback, leaving them panicked and constantly fighting for survival.

Even in the run game, the offensive line failed to get any push against the Jaguars defensive line, resulting in only 35 rushing yards for the entire game. It’s difficult to assess the running backs, quarterbacks, and receivers when the offensive line fails to provide proper blocks and protection.

However, it’s important to remember that these players won’t make up the bulk of the offensive line when the season starts. If they’re slotted with the starters as injury replacements or otherwise, they shouldn’t be a detriment to the Lions.

The Lions’ top receivers were absent, making it an opportune day for the depth receivers to showcase their skills and compete for a roster spot. Cota, who was the best receiver for the Lions last weekend, continued to impress against the Jaguars by scoring the only points for the team. Cota appears to perform well in pressure situations.

Despite only catching two of his five targets today, the fact that he received a high volume of targets speaks to his value as a reliable offensive player. He almost made an impressive diving catch, but it was overturned after review. Cota also demonstrated his proficiency in punt returns, running one for 28 yards. With his consistent performance in recent games, coaches are sure to have taken note of Cota’s output.

Onwuzurike’s comeback from his back injury has been a heartwarming tale this season. He impressed many during last week’s game against the Giants, and due to the shortage of players on the defensive line, he was making a strong case to stay on the team. However, his performance this week against the Jaguars did not help his case.

Fans were hoping for a continuation of his upward trend, but unfortunately, he didn’t manage to record a single statistic, and he was noticeably absent in the run game. The Lions’ run defense allowed 145 rushing yards, and Onwuzurike was one of the players who bore the brunt of the attack. While it’s great to see him remain healthy and perform well during training, his lengthy injury history is concerning, and when he disappears like he did this week, it becomes apparent.

Stud: Steven Gilmore

Gilmore didn’t have the best start, giving up a 48-yard reception at the beginning of the game. However, he quickly bounced back. On the same drive, he positioned himself perfectly to stop a pass in the end zone, causing the Jaguars to settle for only three points. Later on, he even managed to intercept a ball that Tracy Walker had deflected. Overall, it was a great day for Gilmore, who is fighting to maintain his position in Detroit.

As a corner, Gilmore faces constant assault and needs to have a strong short-term memory in order to stay focused and fight back. He demonstrated impressive mental fortitude in forgetting the big pass he allowed and shutting down the receiver later on. While the interception was due to Walker’s help, Gilmore’s coverage would have made it difficult for the receiver to make the catch. These are the kinds of situations that catch people’s attention, and Gilmore is quickly moving up in the ranks.

During training camp, Benson’s attendance was inconsistent. He finally had a chance to showcase his skills during a game against the Jaguars, but unfortunately, he did not perform well. Out of the three passes thrown to him, he did not catch any and even dropped two. Although the offense struggled that day, Benson’s mistakes were unacceptable.

Other receivers, such as Cota and Dylan Drummond, seized their opportunities and are quickly surpassing Benson. Benson has not made any significant contributions in other areas of the game, which does not help his case with the coaches. It is hoped that he will improve in the last preseason game; otherwise, he may not make the team.

Meh: Teddy Bridgewater

Fans were eagerly anticipating seeing Teddy Bridgewater, No. 50, play. Although he did not get to play against the Giants due to a short turnaround after signing, the excitement grew as the Jaguars game approached. He was eventually chosen to start over Nate Sudfield, which was what everyone was hoping for after Sudfield’s poor performance in the previous week.

However, the excitement was short-lived when Bridgewater fumbled his first snap due to the Jaguars’ defense being right in his face. It is true that Bridgewater should not have fumbled, but the offensive line did not assist him with their inept blocking.

Nonetheless, there is no need to worry about this incident since Bridgewater has only been in Detroit for a short time and is playing behind second and third-string offensive line players. If he was playing behind the first-team offensive line, it would be a different story.

Despite the disappointment, Bridgewater’s potential was still high, and he has the ability to make a significant impact in future games.

