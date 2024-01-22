Studs & Duds for the Lions playoff win over the Bucs

The Detroit Lions secure another playoff triumph, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23. They are now set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming NFC Championship game.

The Lions persist in showcasing their resilience and prowess in the face of challenges, silencing skeptics who doubted their place in the playoffs. This game underscores their capability to compete at the highest level. While the offense took a while to find its rhythm, it executed crucial plays effectively when needed. The defense, although with some areas to improve, demonstrated its ability to thwart the formidable Bucs offense when it mattered most.

As they edge closer to glory, let’s highlight the Studs and Duds for the Lions in their playoff victory against the Bucs.

There’s no need to overanalyze this situation – Ragnow showcased exceptional prowess today against a formidable Bucs defensive front. Despite the early loss of Jonah Jackson and Ragnow getting rolled up shortly after, he displayed remarkable resilience. Surprisingly, Ragnow swiftly returned to the game during the next Lions drive. Facing a challenging matchup against Bucs defensive lineman Vita Vea, Ragnow effectively contained the imposing figure, minimizing his overall impact. Coach Campbell acknowledges Ragnow as a standout player and a vital force within the Lions squad, describing him as a true stud and a beating heart of the team.

Dud: Cam Sutton

It proved to be a challenging day at the office for Cam Sutton, especially in coverage against the Bucs receivers. Matched up against Mike Evans, Sutton struggled, with Evans capitalizing on the matchup to haul in eight passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. As a key corner in the Lions defense, Sutton has faced recent tests and hasn’t quite met the expectations placed on him. The upcoming challenge against the 49ers, featuring dynamic weapons like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, adds to the difficulty. The hope is that the Lions can strategize their defense effectively, ensuring Sutton isn’t left isolated on an island.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 21: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions rushes for a touchdown against Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the spotlight, Gibbs thrives, and he certainly delivered a standout performance against the Bucs. The potential Rookie of the Year showcased his skills with 114 yards of total offense (74 rushing, 40 receiving) and a remarkable touchdown where he outpaced Bucs safety Antonie Winfield to the end zone. Gibbs’ combination of speed, elusiveness, and strength was prominently featured, reaffirming why the Lions were captivated by him during the draft process. Gibbs is something special as he continues to be a feature of the offense.

Dud: Run Defense

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches warmups before the NFC divisional playoff game between the Lions and Buccaneers at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan, 21, 2024.

The Lions take pride in their capability to stifle the opposing running game, but today presented a different narrative as the Bucs achieved success on the ground. Despite limiting the Bucs to 89 yards rushing, it’s worth noting that the Bucs shifted away from the run game while playing catch-up in the second half. Rachaad White boasted an impressive 6.1 yards per carry, and even Chase Edmonds found success with 4.8 yards per carry on his limited attempts. This atypical performance from the typically dominant run defense is a challenge but one they are confident in addressing before facing the 49ers.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is pursued by Brian Branch #32 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions 2023 draft class stands out as they successfully secured impactful starters across the board. Branch, in particular, continues to validate why he deserved a first-round selection. Operating as a versatile asset for the Lions’ defense, he displayed his prowess by tying for the team lead in tackles with nine, eight of them being solo efforts.

Additionally, Branch made significant contributions in blitz packages, registering one of the four Lion sacks and another tackle for loss. His impact extended to punishing plays in the run game, and he had a commendable performance in coverage. When a defensive play is needed, Branch consistently answers the call, delivering impactful and punishing blows.

