Studs and Duds for the Lions’ overtime loss to the Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were left disheartened today after they suffered a devastating loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener. The match went into overtime, but the Lions lost 37-31, much to the disappointment of their fans.

Despite their recent victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Lions were unable to maintain their form against the Seahawks, which was frustrating for their supporters. The team had plenty of time to prepare for the game, but their performance was lackluster and below par, which ultimately cost them the win. A combination of injuries and questionable coaching decisions made it difficult for the Lions to recover and make a comeback.

After such a loss, there will undoubtedly be some finger-pointing and analysis of what went wrong. However, there were some positives to take away from the game. Here are some of the Studs and Duds for the Lions in their game against the Seahawks.

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie performances this week were not as good as last week, indicating that they still have much to learn in the NFL. However, LaPorta proved to be a reliable target for Jared Goff and the running game. Despite being on the receiving end of a missed block that led to a David Montgomery fumble, he recovered nicely with a key block that allowed Montgomery to score a touchdown. When the Lions started losing offensive players towards the end of the game, LaPorta displayed his hands and YAC ability, which allowed the Lions to push the game into overtime. He finished the game with 63 yards on five catches, proving himself to be the all-around tight end that the Lions needed for their offense.

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) and linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackle Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half at Ford Field, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Jerry Jacobs had a tough game against the Seahawks’ offense. He was constantly targeted by their receivers, including D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and struggled to defend against them. He gave up big plays to both of them, including Lockett’s first touchdown, where Jacobs was unable to keep up with his speed.

It seemed like whenever Geno Smith needed to make a play, he looked towards Jacobs’ position. The defense was unable to slow down the high-powered Seahawks offense, and Jacobs was one of the main reasons for this.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Josh Reynolds continued his hot streak this week and proved to be a reliable target for Goff, just as he did in the previous game. Early in the game, he made a big catch and then caught his first touchdown on the following play. When the Lions needed it the most to stay in the game, Goff connected with Reynolds again to bring the game within a field goal. He finished the day with five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. With the Lions in dire need of a receiver to step up, Reynolds has risen to that challenge and delivered impressive performances in consecutive games.

Dud: Aaron Glenn

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, had extra time to prepare for the game against the Seahawks, and there were injuries that the Lions could have exploited. Unfortunately, the Lions’ pass rush was non-existent, and they were unable to take advantage of the tackle situation for the Seahawks.

Seattle’s play calling was excellent, as they threw quick passes that did not give the pass rush enough time to get there. Everyone was hoping for a good showing from the Lions defense, especially after the events of the past week, but it ultimately left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. Glenn is at the forefront of the poor showing, and it was a disappointing performance from him.

Stud: Jared Goff

. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Let’s address the elephant in the room – yes, Goff did throw a pick-six, and undoubtedly, nobody is more disappointed about it than Goff himself. However, it’s important to acknowledge that he was the driving force behind the Lions’ performance from start to finish.

Following his error, he bounced back and scored a touchdown on the subsequent drive, and successfully got the Lions in field goal range, sending the game into overtime. Goff was able to capitalize on the opportunities presented to him and demonstrated his ability to make plays, particularly with his successful connections with Reynolds, LaPorta, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

While there were a few missed opportunities, it would be unfair to blame Goff for not providing the Lions with a chance to win the game.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs reacts to dropping a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

There has been a lot of hype around Jahmyr Gibbs, but the Lions wanted to bring him into the NFL gradually, and today’s game showed why. Gibbs had a tough time running, only gaining 17 yards on seven carries. However, he did make an impact in the receiving game with seven catches for 39 yards, tying a team-high nine targets.

During the end of the first half, when the Lions were under pressure, Goff threw a perfect pass to Gibbs who could have gained a lot with his speed, but he dropped it instead. It also appeared that he may have overrun his route, which resulted in Goff’s pick-six. Additionally, when Montgomery was injured, Gibbs was unable to carry the load for the running game. This was a reality check for the rookie, and hopefully, he learns from it.

Meh: Key Injuries

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown makes a catch and then fumbles against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown on the final play of the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

Last week, the Lions were lucky to escape with few injuries after playing against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, today’s game resulted in several injuries for the Lions. Kerby Joseph, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Alim McNeil were all injured at the beginning of the game but were able to return later. Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared to have been hurt, but he came back after a few plays. However, the injuries to James Houston, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and David Montgomery are concerning. Coach Campbell has confirmed that Houston will be out for a while, but did not provide updates on Vaitai or Montgomery. This issue will be closely monitored in the upcoming days.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire