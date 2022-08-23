Studs and duds from Jets preseason win over Falcons

Monday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons was definitely a tale of two halves for the New York Jets. After being down 16-0 at one point, the Jets scored 24 unanswered points to score a 24-16 win to move to 2-0 on the preseason with one game left.

Lets take a look at a couple of studs and duds from Monday night.

Stud: QB Chris Streveler

Aug 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Streveler was once buried on the depth chart, not even seeing reps at training camp, being the ultimate camp body. Now all of sudden, Streveler might have the inside track to being the third quarterback on the roster, knocking off Mike White.

Streveler came in during the second series of the second half, with the Jets down 16-3. He went on to lead two touchdown drives, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to TE Lawrence Cager.

Streveler finished 8/11 for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Streveler has some zip to the ball and certainly some tools the Jets can work with and develop. Quite the story for the 27-year-old journeyman quarterback.

Dud: QB Mike White

Aug 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (95) tackles New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

On the flip side, Mike White struggled against the Falcons. Granted, the Falcons played a few of their starters, while the Jets went with all reserves on offense. But White hardly got the offense moving and had some throws sail on him.

White finished 12/17 for just 90 yards. The Jets scored just three points with White at quarterback, just before halftime. It hasn’t been the best of camps for White, who now is absolutely fighting for a roster spot with Chris Streveler. Sunday is an important day for White.

Stud: Edge Bradlee Anae

Aug 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Bradlee Anae (50) returns a fumble for a defensive touchdown during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bradlee Anae has already bounced around the league a little bit, but there’s a chance he has settled in with the Jets. New York can always use as much help as they can get behind Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Meyers and on Monday, Anae showed he has some potential to be a solid rotational edge-rusher for the Jets.

Anae pressured Falcons QB Marcus Mariota early in the game and played solid all night. His effort culminated with a strip sack and a fumble return for a touchdown off of Falcons QB Feleipe Franks.

Anae can very well be a fifth defensive end behind Lawson, Franklin-Meyers, Jacob Martin and Michael Clemons.

Dud: CB Bryce Hall

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets’ ongoing battle to see who would start opposite DJ Reed may have come to a head on Monday. Bryce Hall had a very forgetful night, including being made to look silly on a touchdown reception by Olamide Zaccheaus, who completely turned Hall around before cutting back toward the middle of the end zone.

The fact that Hall was still playing in the second quarter whole Sauce Gardner was not probably tells you all you need to know. Gardner will start Week 1, Hall will be among the top reserves with Brandin Echols.

Stud: LB Jamien Sherwood

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Not that the Jets want anything to happen to starting middle linebacker C.J. Mosley. But it for some reason he can’t play, they can feel confident in Jamien Sherwood to take over, and Monday was another example of that.

Sherwood is a smooth processor of the game and an excellent tackler. He has a nose for the football and is very physical. Sherwood finished with four tackles and a pass defended. He’s quickly becoming one of the better reserve linebackers in the league.

