Studs and Duds from Jets’ preseason Week 3 tie vs. Eagles

The Jets pulled off a dramatic tie against the Eagles on Friday with a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion, finishing the preseason (technically) undefeated.

The Jets offense performed admirably throughout the contest, including that second-half comeback, but the defense left a lot to be desired. A lot of missed tackles and poor coverage left gaps throughout the defense that allowed the Eagles to put up points in bunches.

Robert Saleh and the rest of the coaching staff will use this game to evaluate New York’s players one last time ahead of final cuts. A few players stood out, though not necessarily for positive reasons.

Let’s look at New York’s Studs and Duds from the preseason finale.

Stud: RB Ty Johnson

(Noah K. Murray-AP)

Johnson ran like a battering ram against the Eagles and may have earned himself more snaps in the regular season. He busted off a couple of impressive runs and finished with 13 carries for 53 yards and a score. He added two receptions for 18 yards. The Jets will likely run a three-back committee, and Johnson may lead the pack.

Dud: LB Jamien Sherwood

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Sherwood had a rude welcoming to life as an NFL starter. The young Jets linebacker has taken over for the injured Jarrad Davis, but he missed two early tackles that led to big gains. That included whiffing on a 49-yard score from Boston Scott. Sherwood finished with just one solo tackle.

Stud: QB Josh Johnson

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson completed 7-8 passes for 73 yards and a nice red-zone touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager in one half of play. Johnson played better than any Jets backup quarterback this summer, but it would be a surprise if the veteran got the job over Mike White and James Morgan. If that's the case, Johnson got a chance to show other teams that he can still be of service.

Dud: CB Isaiah Dunn

(Chris Pedota-NorthJersey.com)

Dunn had another poor showing in the preseason after giving up a big touchdown pass. Not only did he lose leverage on a deep pass to Eagles wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, but the undrafted free agent couldn't bring down the pass-catcher and gave up the 42-yard score. The Jets had hoped Dunn could develop into a solid nickel or outside cornerback this offseason, but it looks like he needs more time.

Dud: Michael Carter

(Chris Pedota-NorthJersey.com)

Carter didn't play nearly as well as the two other Jets running backs who took carries. The fourth-round rookie finished with just 12 yards on seven tries and one reception for seven yards. While Ty Johnson and Josh Adams barrelled through defenders, Carter didn't find nearly as much space. Carter will still have a role on this offense, but it may take time for his potential to materialize.

Stud: TE Kenny Yeboah

(John Minchillo-AP)

Yeboah made the most of his five targets. He finished with four receptions for 100 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a last-second Hail Mary catch in the endzone while surrounded by Eagles defenders. Yeboah needed a big preseason to make the roster, and this performance might be enough to earn him the third tight end job. At the very least, he should make the practice squad.

