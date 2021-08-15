Studs and Duds from Jets’ preseason opener vs. Giants

The Robert Saleh era is off to a winning start, as the Jets edged the Giants by a final score of 12-7 in their preseason opener on Saturday.

While the final score of a preseason game is usually inconsequential, the Jets have plenty of positives to take away from Saleh’s first game as a head coach. Many of the players fighting for either a spot on New York’s roster or a prominent place on the depth chart impressed, giving Saleh and his staff plenty to build on before heading to Green Bay for joint practices against the Packers next week.

Who stood out during Gang Green’s first action of the preseason? Which players did little to help themselves? Here are the Studs and Duds from the Jets’ victory over the Giants.

Stud: QB Zach Wilson

Wilson bounced back from a rough showing in the Green and White scrimmage to string together an impressive professional debut, going 6-9 for 63 yards in two drives of action. He led the Jets to a field goal on their opening drive. Wilson made all the requisite throws of an NFL starting quarterback against the Giants and did not fold under pressure.

Dud: The tight ends

Between Chris Herndon's lack of production as a reserve and Kenny Yeboah's fumble that set up a late Giants score, Saturday night was not a good one for the Jets' tight end room. Saleh and Mike LaFleur are going to have to take a long look at where they want to go at the position from here, because New York's current personnel isn't cutting it.

Stud: WR Vyncint Smith

Smith drastically improved his chances of making the Jets' 53-man roster, catching three passes for 39 yards and downing a punt on the one-yard line in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old hauled in a key third-down pass from Wilson and also held onto the ball through a forceful hit over the middle for a catch -- an encouraging sign after Smith struggled with drops early in his Jets career. Don't look now, but Smith is carving out a role for himself on New York's wide receiver depth chart and on special teams.

Dud: DE Jabari Zuniga

Zuniga didn't bring much to the table as a pass rusher in New York's preseason opener, failing to shed blocks against a stable of Giants offensive tackles and even tight ends. Zuniga has disappointed ever since the Jets selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft and Saturday night did not do much to disprove the notion that Bryce Huff is worlds ahead of him at this point in time. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who had 1.5 sacks Saturday, might even be ahead of Zuniga.

Stud: QB Mike White

Could the Jets have their backup quarterback figured out? White performed well after Wilson departed in the second quarter, going 13-19 for 127 yards. White's last couple of throws left something to be desired, but he was mostly solid and did what the Jets asked of him: execute short and intermediate throws. The competition to be Wilson's backup will likely rage on until the end of the preseason, but White helped himself a ton against the Giants.

Stud: WR Denzel Mims

So much for Mims not being able to make plays in New York's west coast offense. The second-year wideout caught three passes for 51 yards against the Giants, displaying an ability to make defenders miss in the open field and running tough after the catch. It's worth noting that Mims made his plays against the Giants' reserves, but Saturday night was a very encouraging sign for a player who has had arguably the toughest offseason of any Jets player. Mims also helped himself by playing on special teams.

Stud: DT Jonathan Marshall

Marshall's professional debut was a fruitful one, as he notched 1.5 sacks from his interior defensive line position, including a game-clinching safety in the fourth quarter. The Jets are loaded on the defensive line and Marshall has a good amount of promise. That should land the sixth-round pick some sort of role as a rookie.

