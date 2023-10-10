Studs and duds from Jets’ 31-21 win over Broncos in Week 5

The Jets went to Denver almost needing a win to save their season. They came away with a 31-21 victory and a 2-3 record that gives the team hope again with the schedule lightening up after the bye week.

Who stood out and helped the Jets get that big win? Here’s our Week 5 “Studs and Duds”.

Stud - LB Quincy Williams

Quincy Williams is simply a stud. Period. He is arguably one of the most improved players in the entire league and has given the Jets even more strength than they already had coming into the season. Sunday was another perfect example with a pair of sacks including the game-clinching strip-sack that resulted in a touchdown for Bryce Hall. There’s enough room for more than one dominant member of the Williams’ family in New York.

Stud - RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall truly is an incredible talent. The Broncos found out firsthand how great Hall can be. Hall finished with 177 rushing yards on 22 carries, including a 72-yard touchdown run.

It took a bit for the Jets to remove the chains from Hall this season. Now that they’re off, the sky is the limit.

Stud - CB Bryce Hall

Hall held his own for the most part after getting the start in place of the injured D.J. Reed. But this award obviously is for the fact that he was able to scoop up the fumble after Quincy Williams’ strip-sack before it went out of bounds and return it 39 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. He absolutely made the most of his opportunity Sunday. He’ll go back to being the 4th outside cornerback on the depth chart, but he gave the Jets a little confidence in the cornerback room as a whole.

Dud - RB Dalvin Cook

Why the Jets insist on taking out Breece Hall for Dalvin Cook in the red zone at this point is astonishing. He got six carries Sunday and took them for 23 yards but really didn’t look very effective in those runs. The Jets should at lease give more touches to Michael Carter. Him seeing just four touches feels very wrong.

