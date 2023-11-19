Studs and duds in Jaguars’ 34-14 win vs. Titans in Week 11

Just about everything went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 34-14 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

The offense cruised down the field on several lengthy drives, cashing in four touchdowns and two field goals. The Jaguars defense pitched a shutout until the final play of the third quarter, holding Derrick Henry to just 38 rushing yards on the day.

It was a win Jacksonville absolutely had to have after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 10. But beyond improving to 7-3, it was also the offensive rhythm and return to form on defense that bodes well for the Jaguars as they approach the home stretch of the season.

These are the players who stood out most for the Jaguars’ in their much-needed 20-point win at EverBank Stadium on Sunday:

Stud: WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley’s performance Sunday was his best since joining the Jaguars with two touchdown grabs, 103 receiving yards, and 18 rushing yards. Maybe Zay Jones being on the field is the key to his success, after all.

Stud: QB Trevor Lawrence

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Amid increasing criticism of his lackluster stats and underwhelming play, Lawrence responded Sunday with a crisp performance against the Titans. He completed 75 percent of his passes for 262 yards with two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, and no interceptions or fumbles. The Jaguars are tough to beat when he plays like that.

Dud: Roughing the passer

Another day, another ridiculous roughing the passer penalty in the NFL. This one by Jacksonville's K'Lavon Chaisson pic.twitter.com/F9BRlyoxPo — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 19, 2023

The Jaguars were shutting out the Titans until a baffling roughing the passer penalty extended a drive on the last play of the third quarter. Tennessee immediately cashed in on the opportunity with a 43-yard bomb to DeAndre Hopkins. Was it a bad call, or enforcement of a bad rule? Either way, it’s hard to imagine what else K’Lavon Chaisson could’ve done.

Stud: DC Mike Caldwell

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars brought pressures at all the right times Sunday and had the Titans’ rookie quarterback thoroughly flummoxed. Will Levis was sacked twice and had to live by the screen pass for most of the day. If it wasn’t for just a couple big deep balls uncorked late in the game, Jacksonville’s defense would’ve put together its best performance of the year.

Stud: Jaguars offensive line

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

After getting destroyed by the 49ers defensive front last week, the Jaguars offensive line had a much better day against a Titans defensive line that has some scary players of its own. While Jeffery Simmons had his moments, Trevor Lawrence wasn’t sacked and the Jaguars got 128 yards on the ground.

Dud: DT DaVon Hamilton

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton was a healthy scratch Sunday, an alarming trend for a player who got an extension in the offseason and was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Jaguars defense for years to come. After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Hamilton’s injured reserve stint earlier this season due to an infection has “definitely taken a toll a little bit” and the team wants to make sure he’s “mentally and physically ready to go.”

RB D'Ernest Johnson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are finally trying to get a rotation in the backfield and not lean on Travis Etienne all game. Johnson has seized that opportunity and got 54 yards on his eight touches against the Titans.

