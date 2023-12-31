Studs and duds in the Jaguars’ 26-0 win vs. Panthers in Week 17

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 17 in desperate need of a win after four straight wins in December backed the team into a corner. Their 26-0 blowout of the Carolina Panthers was just what the doctor ordered.

With Trevor Lawrence sidelined for the first time in his career, the Jaguars finally got their run game going to help C.J. Beathard lead the team down the field. Even more impressive was a dominant defensive performance from Jacksonville.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young managed only 112 passing yards, threw one interception, and was sacked six times by the Jaguars pass rush.

While the Jaguars didn’t do a ton in the red zone, just about everything went right for the team in its final home game of the regular season. Here are the many studs and the few duds from Jacksonville’s dominant Week 17 showing:

Stud: OLB Josh Allen

Allen was stuck at 13.5 sacks for a few weeks after he was unable to notch one in three straight games. That streak didn’t continue Sunday against the Panthers. The fifth-year outside linebacker recorded two sacks in the second quarter to tie and then pass Calais Campbell for the Jaguars’ single-season sack record. Allen then added an early fourth quarter sack, his third of the day, for good measure.

Stud: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

.@swaggy_t1 picked a hell of a way to break 2,000 career rushing yards.#CARvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/VopMGS02Ii — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 31, 2023

December was a frustrating month for Etienne, but he finished it with a bang. Early in the second half, the Jaguars running back broke free for a 62-yard touchdown. The New Year’s Eve run tied his longest ever in the NFL, matching the 62-yard touchdown he had on New Year’s Day 2023. He finished Sunday with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Stud: TE Evan Engram

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

With Jaguars wide receivers dropping like flies, Engram has been a crucial model of consistency amid the chaos. C.J. Beathard threw it six times to the tight end Sunday and got six receptions for 60 yards out of it. Engram now has 104 receptions on the year, making him one of eight tight ends in NFL history with a 100-catch season. Only Jimmy Smith has recorded more receptions in a season with the Jaguars.

Dud: Jaguars WR injury luck

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

With Christian Kirk on injured reserve and Zay Jones inactive for the eighth time this season, Jamal Agnew stepped up with a 48-yard reception Sunday. That was the end of his day, though. Agnew grabbed at his ankle after the play and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. With three veterans gone, the Jaguars finished the game with Calvin Ridley, Tim Jones, Parker Washington, and Elijah Cooks at wide receiver.

Stud: OLB Travon Walker

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Amid plenty of hand-wringing about the Jaguars’ draft day decision last year, Walker has quietly put together an impressive second season. With two sacks Sunday, he now has nine on the year and at least a half-sack in 10 games in 2023.

Stud: CB Tyson Campbell

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell has been injured for much of 2023 and hasn’t always looked right when he’s in the lineup. That wasn’t the case Sunday, though. The third-year cornerback was sticky in coverage against D.J. Chark and made some impact plays behind the line of scrimmage too.

Stud: QB C.J. Beathard

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Beathard didn’t do a ton Sunday, but he didn’t make any huge mistakes either. With Trevor Lawrence sitting out for the first time in his career, Beathard kept the Jaguars offense on track and didn’t turn the ball over. That’s all Jacksonville needed him to accomplish.

Stud: K Brandon McManus

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Missing five field goals in six tries had the Jaguars a little antsy for some special teams success. They even brought in a familiar face, Matthew Wright, for a tryout earlier in the week, but elected to stick with McManus. While he didn’t try any tough kicks Sunday, McManus got back on track with four field goal makes and two extra points.

Dud: Jaguars red zone offense

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a good thing that McManus broke out of his slump and made his kicks. It’s not a good thing that the Jaguars trotted out the kicker for four field goals from 35 yards or less. On five trips to the red zone, Jacksonville managed just one touchdown. If there was an area where Trevor Lawrence’s absence was felt most, that was it.

Stud: OC Press Taylor, DC Mike Caldwell

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The Panthers are far from a juggernaut, but the Jaguars put together an offensive masterclass of game management with a backup quarterback and a rash of receiver injuries. On defense, Jacksonville cleaned up many of the issues that have plagued the team in recent weeks.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire