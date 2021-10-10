Studs and Duds from the Falcons’ Week 5 win in London

The Falcons did all they could to hold on against a Jets team looking to make things interesting late. Despite cutting it close, New York couldn’t recover an onside kick and Atlanta heads into the bye week with a 2-3 record after five games. The bye comes at a good time as the team deals with a number of injuries.

Here are some studs and duds from the Falcons’ Week 5 win over the Jets.

Stud - TE Kyle Pitts

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Finally, the game we have all been waiting for from Kyle Pitts. The Falcons fourth overall selection amassed career highs in almost all categories as he went for 119 yards on nine receptions. Not to mention, Pitts also scored his first NFL touchdown to put the Falcons ahead 10-0 early on. One would hope that this performance earns the coaching staff’s trust and Pitts can become more of a focal point on offense.

Stud - QB Matt Ryan

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

In the middle of his 342-yard performance, Matt Ryan became the seventh quarterback in NFL history to have 5,000 completions. He is also the second-fastest (210 games) to do so, beating Drew Brees (205) by five games. All game, Ryan evaded pressure and bought time in the backfield to deliver the ball with pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, Ryan quietly moved pass Eli Manning on the NFL’s all-time passing list.

Stud - WR Tajae Sharpe

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sharpe took advantage of a depleted receiving group as he posted 53 yards on four receptions, with multiple catches for first downs. Sharpe was the team’s true No. 1 receiver on Sunday as Olamide Zaccheaus dropped a few key passes. Sharpe hasn’t gotten much of a chance yet this season, but his depth proved valuable this week.

Dud- WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Many people anticipated Olamide Zaccheaus would have a decent year with a bigger role, but he hasn’t made the most of it thus far. Zaccheaus has dropped some key passes the past two weeks, and had back-to-back drops on Sunday, both of which would have been first downs. Tajae Sharpe may have eclipsed him on the depth chart for good now.

