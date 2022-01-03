Studs and duds from Falcons’ Week 17 loss to Buffalo Bills

Despite entering their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as overwhelming underdogs, the Atlanta Falcons scored 10 points in the second quarter to take a 15-14 lead at halftime.

However, those final 10 points to close out the first half were the last points Atlanta would score all game, as Buffalo cruised to a 29-15 victory.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Stud: HB Mike Davis

Mike Davis hasn’t lived up to the hype that many people had for him. Maybe this changes in year two, assuming the team keeps him around. Davis only totaled 57 yards on the afternoon, but his carries and touches were very effective, especially prior to the first half ending. Due to splitting time with other running backs, Davis won’t ever have the volume to put up elite numbers. What the Atlanta native has done this season is make the most of his opportunities.

Dud: TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts had an amazing 61-yard catch and run prior to the half ending, but other than that, he was pretty much unnoticeable. However, this isn’t really a knock to his game, but rather an indictment on how little talent the team has at the wide receiver position. Instead, we see a big play here and there and then defenses are taking him away since the Falcons don’t have any other weapons to pull coverage away. Despite this, Pitts managed to break 1,000 receiving yards for the season — the first time a rookie tight end has done so since Mike Ditka in 1961.

Stud: LB Foye Oluokun

Foye Oluokun played lights out this week, which hasn’t been something we have said a lot this year. Not only did Foye lead the team in tackles with 13, but also had an 18-yard interception and broke up two more pass attempts. Oluokun’s final contracted game for the Falcons comes this weekend, and it could play a crucial role in determining how hard the team pushes to bring him back.

Dud: QB Matt Ryan

Ryan wasn’t bad, but he definitely missed some opportunities. There were a couple of underthrown balls, including one that could have been a big play to Russell Gage. Arm strength has never been Ryan’s greatest attribute, and it’s not something that’s going to improve as he gets older.

Ryan was also strip-sacked, and on a few occasions, he held the ball for too long. Obviously, it’s a big drop off going from Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones to the revolving door Ryan has had at wide receiver this year, so hopefully the team can get these issues cleaned up over the offseason.

