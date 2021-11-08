Studs and duds from Falcons’ road win over Saints

Sometimes you’d rather be lucky than good, and that’s exactly what the Falcons were in Week 9. A 64-yard catch-and-run by Cordarrelle Patterson silenced the New Orleans crowd and injected life into Atlanta’s offense after it had sputtered on the previous few drives. Younghoe Koo connected on another game-winning field goal and the Falcons moved to 4-4 on the season.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s NFC South matchup.

Stud: QB | Matt Ryan

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Matt Ryan once again balled out, The 14-year NFL veteran threw for 343 yards on the day with two touchdown passes, while adding another one on the ground. Ryan has seemingly shaken off the narrative that the Falcons are better off parting ways with him. The former MVP’s 2021 completion percentage is only outdone by his 2012, 2016, and 2018 seasons.

Dud: HB | Mike Davis

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Davis came into the season as a feel-good story. The Atlanta native was returning home and coming off a career year in Carolina. The production just hasn’t been there for whatever reason. With the ball in Davis’ hands late, he very nearly fumbled the game away. Luckily, the Falcons recovered and avoided a potential disaster. Still, Patterson has undoubtedly been the better back this season. Davis is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry.

Stud: HB | Cordarrelle Patterson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Cordarrelle Patterson is the second half of the Falcons’ one-two punch along with Matt Ryan. In clutch moments, Patterson continues to show his value to this team. He seemingly outdoes himself almost every week. On Sunday, his 64-yard reception in the fourth quarter was the difference in the game. It doesn’t matter if he’s playing running back or receiver, Patterson has been the team’s best offensive player since Week 1.

Stud: WR | Olamide Zaccheaus

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Story continues

Zaccheaus came away with two touchdown catches and 58 yards during the Falcons’ two-point victory. With the absence of Calvin Ridley, Zaccheaus could be leaned upon more in the coming weeks, which also opens things up Russell Gage. Zaccheaus has been one of the team’s only deep threats this season.

Dud: HC | Arthur Smith

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Too many times, even during wins, Smith has lacked aggressiveness on offense at key moments. His conservative mentality, especially with a lead, has given Atlanta’s opponents the opportunity to stay in games. Smith’s continued inclusion of Feleipe Franks feels forced and doesn’t seem to be providing any value. Smith is 4-4, and while this team is undoubtedly tougher, he needs to do a better job at closing out games.

Game ball: K | Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Koo will go down as a Falcons legend. This franchise has been blessed with consistent kicking, and Koo is adding to this narrative. He’s been good for so long with the Falcons that many forget his NFL career got off to really bad start with the Chargers. To Koo’s credit, he worked at his craft enough to become one of the NFL’s most consistent kickers.

1

1