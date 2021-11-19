Studs and duds from Falcons’ loss to the Patriots

The Falcons’ 25-point loss to the Patriots seems like a bigger punch to the gut than their 40-point loss in Dallas a week ago. Unlike in Week 10, however, there were some notable performances from Atlanta’s defense. What looked like a blowout on the scoreboard was actually a two-possession game for much of the evening.

Offensively, the Falcons had one of their worst performances ever. Let’s check out the team’s studs and duds from Week 11.

Stud: HB Qadree Ollison

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

We finally got a chance to see Ollison take meaningful reps and he was impressive in the first half. After getting a decent look at the second-year running back, he has the capabilities to take snaps away from Mike Davis, who only carried the ball three times for one total yard. Ollison, on the other hand, was the Falcons’ leading rusher with 34 yards on nine carries.

Dud: HB Mike Davis

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

In his first outing without Cordarrelle Patterson, many thought that Davis would step into the feature role once again and make waves for the offense. However, that was not the case and Davis was nonexistent in the ground game. He did alright in the passing game, going for 20 yards on three catches, but his lack of success running the ball hurt the team.

Stud: CB A.J. Terrell

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

As usual, A.J. Terrell continues to show why he is one of the league’s premier corners. He played a part in a defense that was very efficient and kept the Falcons in the game for nearly its entirety. Terrell ended the day with nine tackles, a pass breakup, and topped it off with his first interception of the year.

Dud: RT Kaleb McGary

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kaleb McGary was so awful that Falcons beat reporter, D. Orlando Ledbetter, referred to the 2018 first rounder as McScary. Too many times we have seen McGary get bullied, pushed back, or just completely whiff on a block altogether. For as much as fans gripe about Jalen Mayfield this season, who is a rookie, the same energy has to be applied to fourth-year veteran offensive tackle.

Stud: Defense as a whole

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

You look at the box score and see 25 points scored and question if the defense was even on the field at all. However, the Falcons’ defense held the Patriots offense to only one touchdown and four field goals. Obviously, there were moments on the field where they were confused about their coverage assignments and left players wide open — which is how Nelson Agholor scored the game’s lone touchdown — but the defense held strong and that’s all you can ask. The game was 13-0 through the first three quarters.

Dud: Offense as a whole

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Year after year, Atlanta’s offense has been the lifeblood of this team. This is simply no longer the case. In Matt Ryan’s 14th year, he’s getting pressured at a ridiculous rate. Plus, numerous injuries have taken away the Falcons’ playmakers and left the team with an undermanned unit that can’t do much of anything. When you’re outscored 68-3 in two games, it’s no longer on the players themselves. This team needs to be better prepared going forward.

