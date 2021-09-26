Studs and duds from Falcons’ 17-14 win over Giants

The Falcons snuck out a victory in New York after Younghoe Koo converted on a 40-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Giants 17-14. As ugly as the game was, Sunday’s victory keeps the Falcons alive and you never apologize for winning on the road in the NFL.

Here are the studs and duds from Atlanta’s Week 3 win over the Giants.

Stud - Entire defense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The entire Falcons defense deserves a round of applause for keeping this team in the game for as long as they have. Of course, there were moments where individuals on the defense let up big gains, but their bend-but-don't-break mentality held through for the offense to finally get some points and pull out the win. Even though Younghoe Koo kicked it, the win is on the shoulders of the defense.

Stud - Cordarrelle Patterson

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

No player has been more valuable to this offense than Cordarrelle Patterson. Not only did he have 20 yards on the ground, but he ended the game as the team's leading receiver with 82 yards on six receptions. Plus, he was the second-most targeted player behind Calvin Ridley, who caught eight passes for 61 yards.

Stud - Matt Ryan

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan played well. There's really nothing more you could ask from him given the offensive line he is playing behind. The lack of protection takes away the ability to push the ball downfield and forces Ryan to dink and dunk. Ryan ended the day going 27 for 36 for 243 yards. However, he once again is last in the league with 4.1 intended air yards for Week 3.

Stud - Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Younghoe Koo is continuing to show 2020 wasn't a one-and-done season. His 40-yard game-winning kick was the first of his short career. Koo had a chance a season ago against the Chiefs but the kick was deflected at the line.

Dud - Kyle Pitts

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It's important to note that Pitts isn't a dud because of his ability, but more so his impact in the game was non existent for the most part. Pitts did have a 30-yard reception to help the Falcons get into field goal range, but other than that, he was a mere decoy the whole game. Whether he's not getting open, Matt Ryan doesn't trust him, or Arthur Smith needs better route development, something needs to change. Pitts ended the afternoon with just two receptions for 35 yards.

Dud - Offensive line

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be a week-by-week issue with the Falcons. In order to have an effective offense, the offensive line needs to allow time for the play to develop. This is the biggest reason as to why so many passes are short or negative yards because getting YAC is more reliable than the line holding up to take deep shots. The Falcons take on Washington next week, whose defensive line is among the best in the league.

Dud - Arthur Smith

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Arthur Smith has a lot to learn about being an NFL head coach. And while he was a successful coordinator at Tennessee, some coaches are better at being coordinators than head coaches. While a lot of the offensive issues can be placed on the poor depth and lack of offensive line protection, Smith should also shoulder a majority of the blame for his questionable decisions and concerning play calls. These issues may get ironed out over time, but in no scenario should Felipe Franks be placed at tight end over Kyle Pitts.

