Studs and duds from Eagles shocking 20-14 loss to Jets in Week 6

The last of the unbeaten have fallen, as the Eagles suffered a shocking 20-14 loss to the New York, dropping their record to 5-1.

The win brings the Jets’ record to 3-3, and the team dreams of an Aaron Rodgers return after the quarterback threw passes during pregame warmups.

The Eagles will await an MRI on Lane Johnson’s injured ankle, and with the Dolphins looming, here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s shocking loss.

We joyfully crown him when he plays well, and today Hurts will not have immunity after a dissapinting outing at MetLife Stadium.

Hurts finished 28 of 45 for 280 yards and one touchdown, while tossing three interceptions against a Jets defense that was missing starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

He’ll be better because of this, but it was certainly unsettling.

Stud--A.J. Brown

The topic of force-feeding Brown will be set aside for another day, but the record setting wideout recorded his fourth straight 125+ yard game since his “discussion’ with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

He finished the day leading all receivers with 131 receiving yards on seven catches from 10 targets. Two of his Browns catches were contested per PFF, and he forced three missed tackles.

Dud-- OC Brian Johnson

The relationship with Hurts and his family has probably prevent this situation from imploding, but there’s no doubt that the coach considered the next hot prospect has struggled at his new position through six weeks.

Philadelphia has no offensive continuity, the run-pass balance constantly fluctuates, and the team was 7-14 on third downs Sunday.

Pundits are starting to talking about missing Shane Steichen, and the Eagles need to fix the problems with the explosive Dolphins coming to town.

Stud--Haason Reddick

After getting his cast removed, Reddick has been on a destructive pace.

Reddick logged another 2.5 sacks, while combining with Josh Sweat for nine quarterback pressures per PFF’s first review of the game.

Stud--Josh Sweat

Sweat had 2 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, and 3 QB hits, while combining with Haason Reddick for 9 total pressures.

