Studs and duds from Eagles 48-10 loss to the Dolphins in preseason finale

On a night when the Eagles sat their starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it’s hard to find any studs following a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins in Miami.

Facing Philadelphia’s second-team defense and reserves, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Tyreek Hill for 51 yards on the first play from scrimmage.

Miami set a franchise record for points in a preseason game with the ugly beatdown.

Tagovailoa played the entire first quarter, finishing 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown in three series.

Gardner Minshew got the start for the Eagles, going 6 of 9 for 48 yards in two drives.

With Philadelphia now preparing to trim the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday, here are the studs and duds from Saturday night.

Stud -- RB Jason Huntley

In the fourth quarter, Huntley scored the Eagles’ only touchdown of the night on a 67-yard run.

He finished with 93 yards on 11 carries and made a case for Philadelphia to carry four running backs.

Dud -- QB Reid Sinnett

Sinnett is trying to secure the Eagles’ third-string quarterback job and finished the night 12 of 22 for 104 yards and an interception that Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell returned 30 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

He hasn’t made the case to be Philadelphia’s backup quarterback of the future, nor does he warrant making the 53-man roster.

Stud -- LB Patrick Johnson

Johnson can rush the passer, and the former Tulane star sacked Tua Tagovailoa for a loss of 7 yards on Miami’s second possession.

Johnson will be the backup SAM linebacker and could see increased time with Haason Reddick sliding to the defensive end.

Stud -- Grant Calcaterra

The Eagles didn’t do much offensively, but the coaches wanted to see tight end Grant Calcaterra perform during real live game action, and the former TCU pass-catcher didn’t disappoint.

Calcaterra caught two passes for 30-yards on four targets, including one 24-yard catch and run.

Stud -- John Hightower

Hightower hasn’t been this active since his rookie season, logging 5 catches for 52-yards on five total targets.

Dud -- K'Von Wallace

The former Clemson star safety had five total tackles but struggles in open space and has been outplayed at times by rookie Reed Blankenship.

Stud -- Reed Blankenship

The rookie safety from Middle Tennessee State has earned the right to be on the 53-man roster, showing more acumen for the position than several veterans on the roster.

