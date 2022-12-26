Studs and duds from Eagles 40-34 loss to the Cowboys in Week 16

The Eagles moved to 13-2 on the season after a Christmas Eve loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Birds can still clinch the No. 1 seed – Philadelphia needs to win just one of the final two games to clinch the NFC East, the No. 1 seed, the first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles are battered and a bit flustered after an ugly performance that was buoyed by four turnovers on offense, and an inability to get off the field on third downs as a defense.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown both went over 100 yards on the day but were overshadowed by CeeDee Lamb’s 10 catch, 120 yards, and 2 touchdown performance to carry the Dallas passing game.

Stud -- DeVonta Smith

Stud -- Gardner Minshew

The turnovers were concerning, but Minshew stood in the pocket and put his best foot forward in the loss.

Stud -- Josh Sweat

Dud -- Darius Slay

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The 3rd down and 30-yard conversion from Dak Prescott to T.Y. Hilton can’t happen and shouldn’t happen to an All-Pro cornerback who has been lights out outside of Week 10 against Washington and on Sunday to the loss at Dallas.

According to Reuben Frank, Slay ranks 92nd out of 93 corners, last with a 136.9 opposing QB passer rating on 18-for-26 for 241 yards, three TDs, and no TDs over the past six weeks.

Stud -- A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation was that Brown would be a star in Philadelphia, but he’s over 1,300 yards on the season and just dropped 6 catches for 103 yards on the Cowboys.

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Edwards had lapses in coverage but still led the Eagles with 14 tackles on the afternoon.

Stud -- Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick logged four tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Dud -- Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 7th worst-graded player in Saturday’s loss, Scott allowed 76 yards receiving on three catches and made a horrible decision on the 3rd and 30-yard conversion by Dak Prescott.

Rather than make a legal hit on Hilton or track the football with range and vision, Scott underplayed the pass, putting Dallas in a scoring position.

He’s a liability in coverage and his struggles have been magnified with Avonte Maddox out.

