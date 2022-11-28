Studs and duds from Eagles 40-33 win over the Packers in Week 12

The Eagles are 10-1 on the season after Jalen Hurts had 254 combined yards, including 126 on the ground, and threw a touchdown pass in the first half as the Eagles built a 27-20 lead.

Philadelphia finished with 363 yards on the ground their most rushing yards in a game in 74 years, as they beat the Packers, 40-33.

Here are the studs and duds from Week 12.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback while also throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Stud -- Reed Blankenship

Pressed into action after C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered an injury, Blankenship led the Eagles’ defense with six tackles, while recording his first NFL interception.

Reed Blankenship is first undrafted rookie Eagles safety with an INT (not including 1987 strike replacement games) since the 1979 season opener, when Brenard Wilson intercepted the Giants’ Joe Pisarcik at the Vet in his first NFL game. Bre had 17 INTs in his 9-year Eagles career. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) November 28, 2022

Dud -- Michael Clay

All teams have warts, and Philadelphia has been dreadful on special teams.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon returned five for 172 yards, including a 53-yarder and a 52-yarder.

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

Edwards had six tackles, was solid in coverage, and helped limit the Packers’ rushing attack.

Dud -- Eagles passing game without Dallas Goedert

The Eagles made plays in the passing game, but they aren’t as dominant or efficient without Dallas Goedert opening up the middle of the field.

Sunday marked the second straight week with no visible production from the position.

Stud -- Jason Kelce

Kelce didn’t allow a single pressure all night long and was dominant in the running game.

Stud -- Miles Sanders

Sanders had 21 carries for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

He now has 900 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

