Studs and duds from Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints in Week 11
The Eagles put themselves clearly in prime position for a playoff birth after a dominating 40-29 victory over the Saints that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard indicated.
Nick Sirianni logged his first home win of the season, and Miles Sanders almost logged a 100 yard game in his return.
Here are your studs and duds from Week 11.
Stud -- Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Eagles quarterback is quickly making a case for why he should become the face of the franchise.
Hurts logged 216 yards in total offense, with 147-yards passing, no turnovers, and 3 rushing touchdowns.
Stud -- Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Back in the lineup after missing 3 games, Sanders logged 94 rushing yards, with 32 yards coming after contact.
Stud -- Jordan Howard
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Even with Miles Sanders in the lineup, Howard provided the thunder for the Eagles offense, logging 63-rushing yards, with 32 yards coming after contact.
Stud -- TE Dallas Goedert
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Goedert logged 62 receiving yards, with four of his five catches going for first downs.
Stud -- WR DeVonta Smith
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
On the road to 1,000-yards as a rookie, Smith caught four of six targets for 61 yards, with 35 of those yards coming after the catch.
Studs -- Eagles offensive line
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Hurts was sacked 3 times, but those were the result of the quarterback holding the ball too long. Philadelphia rushed for 242 yards and the unit only allowed 2 total pressures, both by Jason Kelce.
Stud -- Javon Hargrave
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hargrave recorded 3 pressures on the day and 2 total tackles.
Stud -- DT Fletcher Cox
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Cox had 2 tackles, 2 pressures, 1 QB hit, and 1 forced fumble.
Stud -- Eagles secondary
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Even with Slay’s pick-six, the Eagles’ secondary allowed just 84 yards, for just four first downs.
Dud -- Boston Scott
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Lost in the numbers game, Scott had 6 carries for 16-yards, and 2 receptions for 2 yards.
Dud -- Jalen Reagor
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (1-catch for 23-yards), had more yards than Reagor, 1 catch for -1 yard.
Dud -- Quez Watkins
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Another victim of the numbers game, Watkins had 0 catches on 1 target.
Dud -- Tyree Jackson
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The assumption was that Jackson would flourish with Ertz in Arizona, and that hasn’t been the case. Philly loves 13 personnel and Jackson isn’t seeing targets.
Stud -- K Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Elliott was 4-4 on field-goal attempts and made Eagles history in the process.
