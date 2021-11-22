Studs and duds from Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints in Week 11

The Eagles put themselves clearly in prime position for a playoff birth after a dominating 40-29 victory over the Saints that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard indicated.

Nick Sirianni logged his first home win of the season, and Miles Sanders almost logged a 100 yard game in his return.

Here are your studs and duds from Week 11.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

The Eagles quarterback is quickly making a case for why he should become the face of the franchise.

Hurts logged 216 yards in total offense, with 147-yards passing, no turnovers, and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Stud -- Miles Sanders

Back in the lineup after missing 3 games, Sanders logged 94 rushing yards, with 32 yards coming after contact.

Stud -- Jordan Howard

Even with Miles Sanders in the lineup, Howard provided the thunder for the Eagles offense, logging 63-rushing yards, with 32 yards coming after contact.

Stud -- TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert logged 62 receiving yards, with four of his five catches going for first downs.

Stud -- WR DeVonta Smith

On the road to 1,000-yards as a rookie, Smith caught four of six targets for 61 yards, with 35 of those yards coming after the catch.

Studs -- Eagles offensive line

Hurts was sacked 3 times, but those were the result of the quarterback holding the ball too long. Philadelphia rushed for 242 yards and the unit only allowed 2 total pressures, both by Jason Kelce.

Stud -- Javon Hargrave

Hargrave recorded 3 pressures on the day and 2 total tackles.

Stud -- DT Fletcher Cox

Cox had 2 tackles, 2 pressures, 1 QB hit, and 1 forced fumble.

Stud -- Eagles secondary

Even with Slay’s pick-six, the Eagles’ secondary allowed just 84 yards, for just four first downs.

Dud -- Boston Scott

Lost in the numbers game, Scott had 6 carries for 16-yards, and 2 receptions for 2 yards.

Dud -- Jalen Reagor

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (1-catch for 23-yards), had more yards than Reagor, 1 catch for -1 yard.

Dud -- Quez Watkins

Another victim of the numbers game, Watkins had 0 catches on 1 target.

Dud -- Tyree Jackson

The assumption was that Jackson would flourish with Ertz in Arizona, and that hasn’t been the case. Philly loves 13 personnel and Jackson isn’t seeing targets.

Stud -- K Jake Elliott

Elliott was 4-4 on field-goal attempts and made Eagles history in the process.

