Studs and duds from Eagles 35-13 win over the Steelers

The Eagles are 7-0 and roaring toward the postseason after an impressive 35-13 win over the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts tossed four 25+ yard touchdowns on the day, and A.J. Brown had three huge scores through the air to help Philadelphia stay undefeated.

It’s the tenth straight win for Hurts at quarterback, and the Eagles will head to Houston on a short week with another mini-bye ahead.

Here are your studs and duds from Week 8.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J. Brown in the first half, finishing with 285 yards and four touchdowns overall as Philadelphia defeated Pittsburgh 35-13 on Sunday.

Stud -- A.J. Brown

Acquired for a first-round pick, Brown is on pace for 1600 yards after a six-catch, 156-yard performance with three first-half touchdowns.

Stud -- Javon Hargrave

The defensive tackle finished the contest with eight tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

Stud -- Miles Sanders

The running back scored his fifth touchdown on the ground this season and logged 78 yards on nine carries.

Stud -- Dallas Goedert

Goedert logged six catches for 64 yards and is among the league leaders in yards after the catch.

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

The middle linebacker led Philadelphia with 13 total tackles, two passes defended, and a quarterback hit.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Garder-Johnson logged another interception off a T.J. Edwards tipped pass and then logged eight tackles, one sack, one pass defended, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

