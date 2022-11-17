Studs and duds from Eagles 32-21 loss to the Commanders

The Eagles are dealing with an unfamiliar feeling after suffering the first loss of their 2022 regular season after a disastrous showing against Washington.

Philadelphia didn’t make enough plays on offense and was physically outmanned by the Commanders on defense for the first time this season.

Here are the studs and duds from Monday night.

Dud -- Eagles run defense

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders held the ball for 40 minutes and 24 seconds in a time of possession, and a big reason was their ability to sit on the ball and pass when necessary. Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined for 40 carries, 130 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

Stud -- Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ run defense was gashed on the night, but Hargrave played the entire game with a purpose.

He led Philadelphia with 13 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit while finishing the night as the highest-graded player.

Stud -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson had six tackles, two passes defended, and one quarterback hit on the night while logging his league-leading sixth interception.

Stud -- Jordan Mailata

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s star left tackle finished the night with an 85.8 grade and some dominant play on the offensive line.

Dud -- A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bad nights happen, and Brown was out of sync when he took a false step on a route and came up hobbling out of bounds.

Switching cleats didn’t work Brown finished the night with one catch for seven yards on four targets.

Stud -- Milton Williams

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Williams finished the night as the Eagles’ fourth-highest-graded defender, logging eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

Stud -- Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Johnson didn’t allow a single pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps per PFF, and he has one of the lowest pressure rates in the NFL.

Dud -- Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bad nights happen, and the usually dominant Slay struggled on Monday night.

Terry McLaurin faced Darius Slay on 19 of his 29 routes (66% shadow).

McLaurin caught 5 of 7 targets for 90 yards with Slay as the nearest defender, the most yards given up to a receiver by Slay since Week 15, 2021, against McLaurin.

