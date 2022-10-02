Studs and duds from Eagles 29-21 win over the Jaguars in Week 4

The Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since 2004 after overcoming an early 14-point deficit to defeat the Jaguars 29-21 in a homecoming new head coach Doug Pederson.

Philadelphia scored 29 straight points, overcoming weather and multiple injuries to key players to fend off an improved Jacksonville team.

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the game 16-of-25 passing for 204 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and ran for 38 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Here are your studs and duds from Sunday’s win.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Winning isn’t a perfect formula and Hurts got his fourth straight win of the 2022 season after brushing off an early pick-six to lead the Eagles to a come-from-behind win.

Hurts was 16 of 25 passing for 204 yards and one interception with a 72.8 QBR. Hurts also logged 16 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Stud -- Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is now the third leading rusher in the NFL after logging 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per rush.

Most Rushing Yards

(@NFL RBs In 2022) 463 . . . Saquon Barkley (NYG)

459 . . . Nick Chubb (Cle.)

356 . . . Miles Sanders (@Eagles) Sanders and Chubb are the only RBs with 350+ yards and 3+ rushing TDs so far this season.#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 2, 2022

Stud -- Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick showed up again, logging four tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Haason Reddick leads the @NFL with 3.0 strip-sacks this season. He is the first @Eagles player with 2+ FFs and 2+ FRs in a game since at least 1950. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 2, 2022

Stud -- A.J. Brown

The new dad missed the bulk of practice this week but still logged five catches for 95 yards on seven targets.

Brown is among the league leaders in receiving yards through four games.

Most Receiving Yards

(@NFL Players In 2022) 477 . . . Tyreek Hill (Mia.)

406 . . . Stefon Diggs (Buf.)

404 . . . A.J. Brown (@Eagles) Brown is the first Eagle to have 400+ receiving yards through Week 4 since Terrell Owens in 2005 (506).#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 2, 2022

Stud -- Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A matchup nightmare, Goedert had another solid game, logging five catches for 72 yards on six targets.

Stud -- Jack Driscoll/Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Inserted into the lineup for the injured Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo, Driscoll and Opeta were strong at the point of attack, and the offense didn’t miss a beat as Philadelphia rolled up 210 yards rushing.

Stud -- Zech McPhearson/Josiah Scott

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Subbing for the injured Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay, McPhearson and Scott weren’t overwhelmed by Christian Kirk. Both guys made plays as the Eagles’ defense gave up seven points in the second half after surrendering 14 early in the first quarter.

