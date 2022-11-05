Studs and duds from Eagles 29-17 win over Texans

The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history after a 29-17 win over the Texans in Houston at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and won his 11th straight regular-season start, the longest active streak currently in the NFL.

With Philadelphia enjoying the weekend off, here are the studs and duds from Week 9.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Returning home to Houston for the first time, Hurts was 21-27, 243 YDS, and two touchdowns while playing a near-perfect game as a passer.

Stud -- Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders had 17 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown as he continues his climb towards a Pro Bowl nomination and his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Stud -- Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert caught eight of his nine targets for 100 yards, a touchdown and seven first down en route to a 90.0-plus receiving grade and a game-high 4.00 yards per route run per PFF.

Dud -- Eagles run defense

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Playing without the injured Jordan Davis, Philadelphia surrendered 139 rushing yards on 27 carries to Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The latter came into the game as PFF’s highest-graded rookie on offense.

Pierce amassed eight first downs and forced eight missed tackles on his way to an 85.0-plus rushing grade per PFF.

Stud -- Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Finally healthy after a summer of rehab, Hargrave notched seven tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in a dominant performance.

Stud -- Brandon Graham

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Playing more of an inside rusher role, Graham logged one tackle, one tackle for loss, two pressures, and a 16.7% pass-rush win rate from PFF.

Stud -- Jason Kelce/Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Dickerson was dominant on the night as a run blocker and, per PFF, allowed just one pressure across 33 pass-blocking snaps, while Kelce allowed zero pressures in the game.

Dud --Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Playing increased reps with Jordan Davis injured, Tuipulotu logged one tackle and struggled as a run stuffer against the Texans’ physical rookie rusher.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire