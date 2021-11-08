Studs and duds from Eagles 27-24 loss to the Chargers

Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert are two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks and the dual threats put on quite the show Sunday afternoon.

Herbert led the Chargers on a 14-play, 69-yard drive to set up kicker Dustin Hopkins for a game-winning 29-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock. Herbert finished 32 of 38 for 356 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (123.2 rating) and was 5 of 6 for 37 yards on the final drive.

Philadelphia played well enough to win on offense but didn’t get enough pressure on Herbert, and simply ran out of possessions in the end.

Here are the Studs and Duds from Sunday.

Jalen Hurts -- Stud

Hurts wasn’t dominant by the stat line, but he did total 162 yards and one touchdown through the air on 11-of-17 passing while adding 62 yards on the ground. Per PFF Hurts pushed the ball downfield to an average depth of target of 13.4 yards, and 64.7% of Hurts attempts were past the first-down marker. Hurts was also effective as a rusher, leading Philadelphia ball carriers in yards per carry.

Jordan Howard -- stud

Howard continues to push the Eagles rushing attack from the running back position, leading all Eagles ball carriers in attempts (17), yards (71), while logging another rushing touchdown.

Kenneth Gainwell -- dud

Gainwell did score a late touchdown, but it’s his second straight outing where he was essentially a nonfactor offensively with two carries.

DeVonta Smith -- Stud

Smith was the only receiver to factor in Sunday’s contest, as caught five of his team-high six targets for 116 yards and a touchdown, finishing with an average depth of target of 19.3 yards and five 15-plus yard receptions.

Jalen Reagor -- dud

Reagor was targeted once against the Chargers, resulting in a six-yard loss and he was nonexistent for the rest of the afternoon.

Eagles offensive line -- Stud

Only Jack Driscoll allowed more than one pressure on the afternoon and they performed admirably against Joey Bosa and a talented defensive front.

Dud -- Eagles secondary

Whether it was Justin Herbert or several injuries, the Eagles were outgunned in the secondary on Sunday. Darius Slay and Steven Nelson allowed a combined 153 yards on 11 catches, as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams feasted.

