Studs and duds from Eagles 26-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert held two catches for 22 yards on five targets.

The Eagles’ top-ranked offensive line held Micah Parsons without a sack and will now enter the bye week undefeated.

Here are the studs and duds from Sunday night’s win.

Stud -- Darius Slay & James Bradberry

The duo allowed three catches on 12 targets for 31 yards, with one interception and four forced incompletions.

Darius Slay & James Bradberry vs Dallas:

🦅 4 catches allowed

🦅 4 forced incompletions

🦅 1 INT

🦅 12.7 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/rgbOfkngYW — PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2022

Dud -- Jack Driscoll

Driscoll’s versatility makes him a priority on the Eagles’ offensive line depth chart, but he struggled terribly against Micah Parsons.

Driscoll had a 38.6 pass-blocking grade, and Parson’s three pressures on the night came after Johnson left the lineup.

Stud -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson had another poor tackling effort, but he showed guts after suffering a hand injury and returning to the game to log another interception.

The last two games for @CGJXXIII:

vs. DAL – 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 INT, 2 PD CJGJ has already tied his career high with 3 INTs. pic.twitter.com/9JKk0DwgyY — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 17, 2022

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

Edwards struggled with missed tackles over the past few weeks, but he rebounded nicely against the Cowboys.

Edwards logged a team-high 14 tackles and had one pass defended.

Dud -- Quez Watkins

There is a pecking order for targets on the Eagles roster, and on Sunday, Jack Stoll outgained Watkins, who had one catch for zero yards.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

You play to win the game, and Hurts has won 9 straight contests.

Hurts took what the defense gave him, going 15-for-25 passing for 155 yards with two passing touchdowns, no turnovers, and a 104.6 passer rating.

Stud -- Kyzir White

The athletic linebacker has upgraded the Eagles’ WILL linebacker spot, and he played a considerable role in coverage against CeeDee Lamb while logging eight tackles and one pass defended.

Stud - Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator had a plan and then implemented a scheme in which Cooper Rush was forced to throw the ball 38 times.

Rush completed just 18 passes for one touchdown and three interceptions.

