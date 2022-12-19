Studs and duds from Eagles 25-20 win over Bears in Week 15

The Eagles (13-1) showed grit and toughness, outlasting the Bears (3-10) on a freezing cold day at the legendary Soldier Field.

Philadelphia’s defensive front sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields six times on the day, while Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns to end any shot at a Chicago upset.

A.J. Brown had a career-high 181 yards on the afternoon and is now over 1,200 yards on the season, while DeVonta Smith sits under 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season as well.

Here are the studs and duds from Week 15.

Dud -- OC Shane Steichen

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts took a beating on Sunday and that falls on offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Eagles were facing the NFL’s 27th-ranked run defense and Steichen chose to put his quarterback at risk time and time again until Hurts got up really slow on one violent collision.

Miles Sanders went almost 30 minutes without a carry and afterward, Nick Sirianni chalked it up to a scheme.

Stud -- Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Scott’s offensive snaps have been reduced, but he’s more than making up for it with his production on special teams.

Scott was dominant in the return game against the Giants, and on Sunday against the Bears, he added a 58-yarder Sunday to open the second half that set up Jalen Hurts’ second rushing touchdown.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Tossing two interceptions would usually land a quarterback on the dud list, but Hurts threw for 315 yards and added three rushing touchdowns to pace the Eagles’ offense in a much-needed win.

Stud -- A.J. Brown

Brown logged a career-high 181 yards and is over the 1,200-yard mark with three games to play.

Stud -- DeVonta Smith

Smith logged another 100-yard game and sits less than 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard receiving season.

Smith has matched his 2021 total in three fewer games.

Stud -- Haason Reddick

Reddick has 12 sacks on the season and has posted an incredible line over the past three seasons.

Stud-- Javon Hargrave

Stud -- Josh Sweat

