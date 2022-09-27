Studs and duds from Eagles 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3

The Eagles beat the Commanders, 24-8, on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in a game that wasn’t that close, clearly establishing the pecking order in the division.

According to NFL Research, Hurts is the first player with at least 900 passing and 100 rushing yards through three games since at least 1950.

With Philadelphia now focused on the 2-1 Jaguars in Week 4, here are the studs and duds from the win over Washington.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year quarterback had 340 yards through the air and three passing touchdowns in a 24-8 victory over the Commanders in Week 3.

Dud -- Boston Scott

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Scott has seen his snaps decrease, and on Sunday Scott had two carries and no receptions.

Stud -- DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Smith had his best game as a pro, logging eight catches for 169 yards and one touchdown while firmly establishing himself as one of the smoothest wide receivers in the NFL.

Dud -- Quez Watkins

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

There are only so many footballs to go around, and Watkins was held without a catch for the second time this season.

Stud -- A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Even with DeVonta Smith’s breakout game, Brown was still strong, logging five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Stud -- Brandon Graham

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Eagles had nine sacks on the day, and Graham was a star on Sunday, logging six tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Edwards is making it almost impossible for Jonathan Gannon to put Nakobe Dean on the field, and Sunday was another elite example.

Edwards dominated the Commanders with ten tackles, one sack, 2 QB hits, and 2 TFLs.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire