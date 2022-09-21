Studs and duds from Eagles 24-7 Monday night win over the Vikings in Week 2

The Eagles are off to Washington after an emphatic 24-7 home win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts had his best game as a pro, while Jonathan Gannon and his retooled defense rebounded with a masterful performance against Kirk Cousins and the Viking offense.

Darius Slay was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Justin Jefferson.

With the focus now on the Commanders, here are the studs and duds from Week 2.

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards is the reason Nakobe Dean can’t get on the field.

Against Minnesota, Edwards logged ten tackles, one tackle for loss, three quarterback pressures, zero first downs allowed on nine targets, and a key pass break up on a third down.

Dud -- Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The second-year running back is trying to figure out his role, and against the Vikings, he was barely needed.

Gainwell logged two carries for seven yards against the Vikings and added one reception for 11 yards.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts completed 26 of his 31 passes for 333 passing yards while adding 55 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Stud -- Landon Dickerson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Eagles allowed just seven pressures and zero sacks across 38 pass-blocking snaps per PFF.

Dickerson allowed zero pressures and an 85.0-plus pass-blocking grade.

Stud -- Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Maddox rebounded from a rough outing in Detroit, logging eight tackles, one pass defended, and one interception.

Dud -- Jordan Mailata

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ gigantic left tackle has had two subpar outings, adding a false start and holding penalty to an overall PFF grade of 52.7.

Stud -- Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sweat logged a sack, three quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss against the Vikings, helping Philadelphia pressure Kirk Cousins all night.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire