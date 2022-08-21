Studs and duds from Eagles 21-20 preseason win over Browns

The Eagles and Browns wrapped up two days of intense joint practices with good football by both teams’ second units in a barnburner on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With Hurts resting, Gardner Minshew showed why he’s the top backup in the NFL, playing the entire first half as he completed 14-of-17 passes for 142 yards with a 101.5 quarterback rating.

Philadelphia wasn’t as efficient on the defensive side of the ball, with the second team unit giving up almost 150-yards rushing to the Browns’ backups.

With the Eagles heading to Miami for two days of joint practices, here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s win.

Stud -- Boston Scott

Scott has ten rushes for 33 yards and one touchdown on the Eagles’ opening drive, and he constantly keeps himself in the mix for carries and playing time.

Stud -- Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew completed all 4 of his throws with 43 passing yards on the first drive and finished the day 14-17 passing for 142-yards.

Dud -- Jarrid Williams

Williams struggled at the tackle position and could be one of the first cuts before Tuesday’s deadline.

Dud -- Eagles 2nd team defensive front

With the big dogs taking the day off, Philadelphia’s defensive front of Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson, and Milton Williams were pushed around and gashed to the tune of 174-yards on 22-carries by the Browns.

Dud -- Kary Vincent Jr.

Vincent Jr. has lost out on reps to Josh Jobe, and on Sunday, he struggled in coverage after getting called for defensive holding in the second quarter. He also gave up a 32-yard catch to Browns wide receiver Javon Wims in the third quarter.

Stud -- Devon Allen

Allen spent the bulk of the spring and summer as a US hurdler, but that didn’t stop the former Oregon wide receiver from smoking ex-Eagles’ cornerback Lavert Hill on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Reid Sinnett.

Studs -- Eagles offensive line

Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell ran behind the Eagles’ second-string offensive line (left tackle Andre Dillard, left guard Jack Anderson, center Cam Jurgens, right guard Sua Opeta, and right tackle Jack Driscoll), and were just as dominant as they normally would’ve been with the starting five.

Scott and Gainwell combined for 21 rushes, 79 yards, and two touchdowns (one each) after missing the bulk of the week with injuries.

Stud -- Cam Jurgens

By year’s end, there will be talk about why Jurgens wasn’t a first-round pick.

