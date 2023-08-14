Studs and Duds from Eagles 20-19 loss to the Ravens in preseason opener

The Eagles kicked off the preseason with an exciting debut against the Ravens in Baltimore.

With key starters and veterans inactive, Philadelphia got impressive performances from several rookies, but fell 20-19 in the opener.

Stud --Eli Ricks

The undrafted free agent from Alabama has elite pedigree and it shows in his confidence.

Ricks is looking for snaps in a deep position group and took a huge step towards a roster spot after stepping in front of the Ravens receiver, and picking off quarterback Anthony Brown for a 31-yard pick-six.

Stud -- D'Andre Swift

Swift had two carries for 24-yards, including one 22-yard jaunt where he put his agility, and athleticism on display.

Stud -- Jalen Carter

An obvious stud, Carter got in and out after dismantling his former Georgia teammate Ben Cleveland for a pressure on Josh Johnson that went viral.

Jalen Carter just destroyed this play pic.twitter.com/410s0bcD27 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 12, 2023

Stud -- Tyrie Cleveland

The former Florida Gators wide receiver has a history with Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and the chemistry was evident from the start.

With Marcus Mariota at quarterback, Cleveland was targeted early and often, finishing with five catches for 68 yards and a 13.6 yards per catch average.

Cleveland was targeted 10 times on the night and had one catch for 27 yards.

Dud--Marcus Mariota

Mariota wasn’t bad, but most of his productivity came via the running game where he logged four carries for 29-yards.

McKee had a lower QBR (74.6) than Marcus Mariota, but he was poised in the pocket for a rookie and displayed a big arm, while going 10-20 for 148 yards passing.

Stid -- Greg Ward

Ward continues to make himself wanted by the Eagles and the former quarterback was reliable while logging five catches for 53-yards.

Stud -- Sydney Brown

Brown led the Eagles with nine tackles, and displayed a high-motor while playing like a heat-seeking missle.

It won’t take long for the rookie from Illinois to become a fan favorite.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire