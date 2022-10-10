Studs and duds from Eagles 20-17 win over Cardinals in Week 5

The Eagles remained undefeated after local product Matt Ammendola’s 43-yard field sailed wide right for the Cardinals.

After being outscored in the second quarter, Philadelphia was able to hang on for a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals to stay one game ahead of the Cowboys and Giants in the NFC East.

With preparation for Dallas starting on Wednesday, here are the studs and duds from Sunday’s win.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts finished 26-of-36 for 239 yards (6.6 yards per attempt, his fewest of the season) and should have had two interceptions. He also ran for 61 yards, and two rushing touchdowns on 15 total carries.

Afterward, Hurts said he felt like he let his teammates down with his performance, but the quarterback is stud again for somehow escaping with a victory, the most critical stat monitored.

Dud -- Shane Steichen

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Steichen has the title of play caller, so this performance is on him.

A.J. Brown had three receptions for 32 yards on the opening series and wasn’t heard from again.

Brown was targeted seven times on the afternoon, but Philadelphia spent too much time running bubble screens and quarterback sneaks. Such an offensive approach won’t be successful against the Cowboys or top-tier defenses.

According to TruMedia, Hurts’ 3.8 air yards per pass attempt were the second-fewest of his career as a starter and the lowest for any starter in the NFL this season. Teams are going to blitz, and Steichen has to do a better job of scheming and game-planning around all the chaos.

Stud -- Dallas Goedert

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Goedert led the Eagles with 95 yards receiving on eight receptions, with 68 yards coming after the catch, per TruMedia. His 11.3 YAC per reception this season is second in the NFL.

Stud -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling the past two weeks, Gardner-Johnson led the Eagles with ten tackles and recorded his first interception by picking off a deep ball from Kyler Murray.

Dud -- Jonathan Gannon

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

His approach is known to be passive anyway, but late in the Eagles’ win over Arizona, Kyler Murray had time for just about any throw.

On their final five offensive drives, Arizona scored a touchdown, field goal, punt, and touchdown, and missed a field goal.

In the second half, Murray was pressured on only six plays, and five of those plays went for positive gains. That’s after Philadelphia pressured Murray 11 times during the first half. Throw in the missed tackles from his unit, and this week becomes urgent.

Dud -- T.J. Edwards

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Edwards was a liability in the passing game and missed a handful of tackles, including the Hollywood Brown touchdown reception.

Stud -- Jeff Stoutland

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator gets a game ball for preparing all his guys to be impactful.

The depth of the Eagles’ offensive line was tested early when left guard Landon Dickerson exited with a leg injury after entering the game without left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Sua Opeta filled in for Dickerson.

Jason Kelce exited at some point, and the offense never missed a beat with Jack Driscoll at left tackle.

Stud -- Cameron Dicker

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Dicker was signed and spent a few days in Philadelphia, but he was reliable and broke Kyler Murray’s heart again with a game-winning kick.

Dicker made two PATS, a 42-yarder in the third quarter, and then the 23-yarder with 1:45 left to give the Eagles a 20-17 lead.

