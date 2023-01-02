Studs and duds from Eagles 20-10 loss to the Saints in Week 17

The Eagles have botched clinching scenarios in back-to-back weeks, and find themselves in a must-win matchup entering Week 18 after a disastrous loss to the Saints.

Philadelphia trailed the Saints 13-0 at halftime and looked like they had snatched the momentum before start cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned a Gardner Minshew interception 11 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The 20-10 loss leaves the Eagles needing a win at home against the Giants in Week 18 in order to secure both the top seed and the NFC East title.

A loss by Philadelphia coupled with a Dallas loss could drop the Birds down to the fifth seed overall and on a collision course with the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay for the Wild Card round.

With a long week of preparation ahead, here’s a look at the studs and duds from Sunday’s loss.

Stud -- Haason Reddick

Stud -- DeVonta Smith

Stud -- Brandon Graham

Dud -- Kyzir White

White had seven tackles on the afternoon, but was the Eagles lowest graded player on Sunday, and was feasted on in pass coverage by the Saints allowing four catches on six targets.

Dud -- Shane Steichen

Steichen is going to ruin his shot at a head coaching opportunity with poorly scripted game plans over the past two weeks.

Philadelphia had 15 total rushing attempts despite only trailing by 10 and 13 points at the most throughout Sunday afternoon. With Jalen Hurts out of the lineup, Eagles coaches did a poor job of scheming to get their best players involved offensively and we’re now in a must-win situation heading into the season finale.

Even more worrisome is the lack of offensive efficiency heading into the season finale.

