Studs and duds from Eagles 17-16 win over the Colts

The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 for the 6th time in franchise history after overcoming a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to down the Colts 17-16.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-25 (72.0%) attempts for 190 yards, 1 TD, and a 107.1 passer rating while rushing for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

On defense, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh made their presence known in the middle, holding Jonathan Taylor to under 100 yards.

stud -- C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson led the Eagles with 11 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Stud -- Milton Williams

Williams had another strong performance, logging four tackles, one sack, 1 QB hit, and 2 TFLs.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Putting the team on your back is the new craze, and Hurts did just that on Sunday.

Hurts led all players in the game with 86 rushing yards on 16 carries, with eight rushing first downs.

Studs - James Bradberry, Darius Slay

After a shaky performance against the Commanders, Darius Slay regained his form, and the Eagles duo showed out.

According to PFF, James Bradberry was targeted eight times and allowed only four catches for 10 yards, with none going for a first down.

Slay was targeted four times and allowed three catches for 36 yards, with only one going for a first down.

Stud -- Quez Watkins

Watkins logged his second touchdown catch of the season and rebounded from his fumble in the loss to the Commanders.

Dud -- Eagles tight ends

You can’t replace Dallas Goedert, but Philadelphia will have to figure out the best way to scheme the tight ends open moving forward.

Jack Stoll caught the only pass for the tight end group, and all three ended up with costly penalties in the win. Stoll was hit with a false start on a punt, Grant Calcaterra with a hold, and Tyree Jackson with offensive pass interference.

Stud -- T.J. Edwards

The Eagles’ middle linebacker logged ten tackles, two tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble on the afternoon.

Dud -- Shane Steichen

The Eagles’ offense has become stagnant and inefficient, which falls on Steichen as the play caller.

Philadelphia employed heavy tight-end sets despite missing the dynamic Dallas Goedert. Steichen still isn’t featuring Miles Sanders enough and the Eagles have to get more innovative on third downs.

