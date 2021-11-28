Studs and duds from Eagles 13-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12

The Eagles are probably safe to start making NFL draft plans after a disappointing 13-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12, dropping the team’s record to 5-7 on the season.

Whether it be the four turnovers or Philadelphia’s inability to score points on Sunday, there is enough blame to go around in a game that could pull the Eagles to 6-6 on the season.

Here are your studs and duds from Week 12.

Dud -- Jalen Hurts

The Eagles star was 14-31 for 129 passing yards and 3 costly turnovers. Even while leading the Birds in rushing, Hurts did nothing to disprove the doubters who believe Philadelphia should target a conventional passer.

Dud -- Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

The run-pass ratio was off early and Hurts attempted 31 total passes on the day. Sirianni is a dud for only giving Miles Sanders 9 touches on the day.

Jalen Reagor was also targeted more than Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith combined on the day.

Stud -- Alex Singleton

The Eagles leading tackler added to his total with 12 stops and 3 tackles for loss.

Stud -- Derek Barnett

The Eagles’ defensive end had two tackles for loss and 5 total tackles in the loss.

Dud -- Jalen Reagor

Reagor had 2 catches on 7 targets for 31-yards and two heartbreaking drops on the final drive.

Dud -- Nate Herbig

Life without Jason Kelce could get really interesting.

With Kelce and Jack Driscoll out at times due to injury, Herbig had two huge holding penalties that cost the Eagles a touchdown and a long gain.

Stud -- Jonathan Gannon

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles

We criticize Gannon for his passive coverage, but the facts are that his defensive front was unable to get any pressure on Daniel Jones and the Eagles still held the Giants to 13 points in spite of 4 offensive turnovers for Philadelphia.

Stud -- Jordan Mailata

The Eagles offensive line was dominant despite the struggles of the quarterback and Mailata logged an 80.0-plus grade from PFF.

Stud -- Lane Johnson

Like Mailata, Johnson recorded a grade of over 80+ from PFF and they only allowed 3 total pressures between the two.

Stud -- Avonte Maddox

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23). The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.

The Eagles’ best cornerback on Sunday, Maddox allowed five receptions on seven targets for 47 yards and recorded 8 stops and a forced incompletion, with zero missed tackles.

