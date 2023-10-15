Studs and duds from Dolphins’ dominant victory over the Panthers

The Miami Dolphins earned their fifth victory of the season on Sunday, as they defeated the Carolina Panthers 42-21 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike McDaniel’s team outlasted a 14-0 hole that they dug themselves in the first quarter, scoring 35 straight points before giving up a late touchdown to Carolina’s defense.

As we do after every game, let’s take a look at some of those who deserve credit and some who deserve blame for their performances against the Panthers.

STUD: RB Raheem Mostert

Entering this game, the Dolphins were missing Jeff Wilson Jr. and De’Von Achane, who are both on injured reserve.

Mostert took it upon himself to show that Miami would still be able to run the ball successfully. He rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry. He also brought in three receptions for 17 yards and another score.

The veteran is running hard, and it’s hard to bring him down when he’s playing like this.

DUD: The entire team in the first quarter

Offensively and defensively, the Dolphins struggled to do anything they wanted in the first period. They allowed Carolina to build a 14-point lead due to poor play, decisions and coaching.

Slow starts are random for Miami, and they can’t let it become a habit.

STUD: WR Tyreek Hill

Hill entered the game leading the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns, and he put up another game that should keep him atop those lists.

The wideout recorded six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. He even left the game with his weekly cramps, and he was able to return and still make an impact.

At this point, he’s the most uncoverable player in the league.

DUD: QB Mike White

White came into the game in the fourth quarter, with Tua Tagovailoa going to the sidelines. He mostly handed the ball off to Salvon Ahmed and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks, but he did get one pass attempt.

On that throw, White stared down his target, and the ball was intercepted by defensive back Troy Hill, who returned it for a touchdown.

Not a great look to mishandle your first and only throw of a game.

STUD: DL Christian Wilkins

Wilkins was playing out of his mind in this one, as he was all over the field and near the ball on most plays.

He finished the day with five total tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks.

If the former Clemson Tiger continues to build on this, he’ll be getting a rather large pay day when the year is over.

