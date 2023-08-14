Studs and Duds from Cowboys’ preseason opener vs Jaguars

Saturday was a chance for first impressions. First impressions aren’t the end all be all, but they do often have lasting power. It’s human nature, really. Things that happen early form associations in people’s brains and while things that happen later matter just as much, or even more, they get compared to the first impression and therefore are seen with less value.

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t play the majority of their first teamers in a 28-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener. So it was an opportunity for much of their youth to log a lot of snaps and make those marks in the minds of the coaching staff and the fanbase. Here are our thoughts on the impressions left by several of the youngsters on the 90-man roster.

Stud: RB Deuce Vaughn

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of ink spilled over the debut performance of the sixth-round pick. Deuce Vaughn was spry, breaking off a big run where he broke through tackles and spun his way deeper into the hearts of Cowboys Nation.

The opening drive of the second half was the Vaughn Show,

Stud: RB Rico Dowdle

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dowdle gets one pass, just one, for his fumble. Outside of that failure which came at the end of an incredible catch and run, Dowdle appeared more than ready to take on the snaps vacated in the departure of Ezekiel Elliott. The fourth-year UDFA from South Carolina had nine touches for 54 yards and showed both agility and power.

There was a clear difference between he and his chief competition Malik Davis (seven touches, 22 yards) when it came to reaction to contact as Dowdle seemed to always move forward after contact. If he doesn’t turn the ball over, he looks the part.

Dud: Safety Tyler Coyle

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Coyle has an uphill battle to make the roster as he’s probably the seventh safety on the roster and he probably went in reverse. The Jaguars’ first touchdown was in his zone as he appeared to be too keyed in on Trevor Lawrence and had a receiver run behind him into wide open space. He also had a defensive holding penalty and had a failure to shrink the running lane on a big fourth-quarter run.

He did have two of the four special teams tackles, which would be his role if he were to make the 53-man roster, but on a defense with so many standouts, he has to do more with his opportunities.

Stud: TE Jake Ferguson

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ferguson is going to be TE1 and he’ll get many opportunities to prove his worth as the replacement for Dalton Schultz. On Saturday he caught all three of his targets for 38 yards, including a 26-yard gain where he elevated to snatch the Cooper Rush pass out the air. He looks ready to take the reins.

Stud: LB Damone Clark

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Clark looked absolutely smooth as the top linebacker who played in the game. He was all over the field, making five tackles (four unassisted) on just 23 defensive snaps. His processing speed looked fast as the second-year player moves into the starting role vacated by Anthony Barr.

Dud: OL Matt Farniok

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Farniok was fine in the run game, but what matters is protecting Dak Prescott and he failed in that regard. Farniok gave up multiple pressures (1 QB hit, 3 hurries) on just 32 pass-block snaps. He’s struggled at guard during camp and did not look any better in live action.

Stud: LB DeMarvion Overshown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The UT product was part of an impressive showing by the Cowboys’ linebackers. He flowed to the ball well and showed the immense athletic tool set that made him the club’s target in the third round. Overshown had six tackles, with four of them coming in three yards or less from the line of scrimmage.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing too egregious for the rookie sixth-round pick, but he failed to contain the edge on a huge run to his side in the second quarter and then gave up too much cushion and failed to provide sticky coverage on a 3rd-and-10 completion. Scott has been impressive in camp and seems to be everyone’s consideration for CB4, but will have to perform better than this if he gets regular-season snaps.

Stud: LB Devin Harper

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Harper had to wait until the second half to show his improvement but he was everywhere. On 38 snaps he had four (of his six total) tackles for three yards or less, and was also Johnny-on-the-spot in recovering a botched handoff to give Dallas a chance at a comeback late in the game.

Dud: QB Will Grier

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Grier was inaccurate during the first half, made some bad reads and threw a late interception that pretty much sealed the deal. He was in a groove early in the second half though, after he got lucky when an interception was overturned due to a defensive penalty elsewhere on the play.

Grier gets a pass as third QBs don’t get a ton of practice reps. However there was nothing there on Saturday that indicated he should supplant Cooper Rush as the primary backup.

Stud: TE John Stephens

Stephens is a WR covert from Lousiana who got a ton of second-half work and made it count. He led the club in targets (7), receptions (5), receiving yards (56) and scored the club’s final touchdown on a fourth-down play.

The Cowboys will probably decide between a fullback and a fourth tight end and Stephens certainly is making a case to be the final answer.

Dud: OL Josh Ball

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ball needs to impress to make the 53-man roster entering his third year, and this performance did nothing towards that goal. In just 25 pass-blocking snaps he gave up a sack and two hurries as Dallas’ interior depth does not look secure.

Stud: DE Isaiah Land

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Full disclosure, Land is in the Pet Cat line of succession, players I mocked religiously to the Cowboys during draft season who ended up actually joining the club. From Dowdle to Israel Mukuamu to Bell, it’s now Land’s crown. And while he bit badly on a QB touchdown run in the fourth quarter, it would be foolish to ignore how disruptive he was as a pass rusher.

He got the offense called for holding three times during the fourth quarter. That’s mighty impressive.

Dud: Kicker Brandon Aubrey

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (1) kicks an ectra point during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are more concerned about kickoff depth than placekicker accuracy, apparently. Fans are shell-shocked when it comes to extra points after the way Brett Maher’s career with Dallas ended last season in the playoffs. And there was Aubrey, having a great day with a booming leg and two made field goals missing an extra point.

Stud: WR Jalen Tolbert

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The OPI that negated his leaping 31-yard sideline catch was ticky-tack, and if it had counted would’ve padded his stats to be more representative of his strong performance. The second-year receiver scored Dallas’ first touchdown of the game and also had a concentration catch where he corralled a tipped pass. It was the performance that showed the improvement folks have witnessed throughout camp. He’s not one of the top-three receivers, but he looks to be serviceable depth with the upside to be much more.

