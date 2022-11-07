Studs and duds from Commanders’ loss to Vikings in Week 9

The Washington Commanders fell to 4-5 on the season after a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday from FedEx Field.

As usual, it was a close game that came down to the final seconds, but unfortunately, it went against Washington this time. The Commanders’ last four games came down to the losing team possessing the ball with seconds on the clock. On Sunday, it was Washington trying desperately to create a miracle in the closing seconds.

The Commanders managed just 96 total yards of offense in the first half. For the game, Washington finished with 265 total yards; however, the Commanders could manage only 126 net passing yards. The Vikings came into the game with the No. 28 passing defense.

The Commanders had plenty of chances to win but let it slip through their fingers.

Here are our studs and duds from Washington’s Week 9 loss.

Stud: WR Curtis Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) makes a touchdown reception as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel’s 49-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke was a terrific play from Samuel. It was a bad decision from Heinicke. However, somehow, Samuel came away from the Minnesota defenders with the football and landed in the end zone. The play flipped the momentum in Washington’s favor. Samuel also had another excellent catch along the sideline on third down to pick up a critical first down.

He carried the ball once for 16 yards, too. He wasn’t involved enough.

Dud: QB Taylor Heinicke

D.J. Wonnum, #98 of the Minnesota Vikings sacks Taylor Heinicke, #4 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Taylor Heinicke has taken turns going from the stud side to the dud side, which tells you everything about his style of play. Heinicke didn’t have his best game against what wasn’t a good defense. Some of it was his fault, and some of it wasn’t. We won’t crush him for the touchdown pass to Samuel because he got away with it, but it was a terrible decision.

Heinicke’s interception in the fourth quarter was a game-changer. It didn’t win the game for Minnesota, but it led to the tie and completely destroyed the team’s momentum. The Commanders would never recover.

Next up for Heinicke and the Commanders is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stud: P Tress Way

Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (5). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Way punted the ball five times for an average of 48 yards per kick. He would’ve averaged more, but he was too busy landing punts inside Minnesota’s 20-yard line. Way had three punts downed inside the 20 and two inside the 10. He would’ve had one downed at the one-yard line if Percy Butler hadn’t misplayed it. Way is a weapon for Washington’s terrific defense.

Dud: RT Cornelius Lucas

Cornelius Lucas is NOT very good 🤦‍♂️ Here you see ANOTHER sack he gives up, again due to VERY POOR footwork and waist-bending pic.twitter.com/a4peL9T0Xy — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 6, 2022

Cornelius Lucas has been a terrific swing tackle for Washington over the last three years. He is a capable fill-in on either side. However, he really struggled against the Vikings. Minnesota took turns lining up edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter against Lucas and they both took advantage of those opportunities.

Studs: DTs Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne

Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Washington defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are playing at an elite level. The pair combined for eight tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and one sack. They consistently harassed Kirk Cousins and were all over Minnesota’s screen game. Allen and Payne are getting better each week.

Dud: OC Scott Turner

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bad day for Scott Turner. He didn’t do enough to help Heinicke and the passing game. There was zero rhythm to the passing game. His running back rotation didn’t always make sense. Antonio Gibson should’ve touched the ball more with Brian Robinson Jr. in relief. Turner is one of Washington’s many problems on offense. Some of his calls in short-yardage situations always make you scratch your head.

Stud: LB Jamin Davis

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) prepares to bat down a pass by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jamin Davis’ stats may not blow you away but watch him. He is stepping up every week, making plays in both the running game and passing game. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio should continue to occasionally send Davis on blitzes because he gets home, often forcing a hurried throw. His run fits are outstanding now and he, much like the entire defense, is playing with confidence. His progress is fun to watch.

Dud: DT John Ridgeway

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway (91). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t to pick on Ridgeway. Washington stole him off waivers from the Cowboys. It’s been one of the team’s better roster moves in-season over the last few years. However, his penalty on Minnesota’s go-ahead field goal that gave the Vikings a first down, essentially allowing them to burn the clock down to 16 seconds was a backbreaker. Ridgeway will be fine. And it’s important to note that’s not why the Commanders lost the game. Heinicke’s interception and some coaching decisions ultimately cost Washington more than Ridgeway’s penalty. Still, it wasn’t a shining moment for the rookie defensive tackle.

Stud: CB Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) deflects a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had a difficult task matching up with Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson Sunday. Jefferson dominated on the first drive, with four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. However, as the game progressed, both players took turns winning the one-on-one battle. Jefferson still finished with 115 yards, but the pictured play above, St-Juste breaks up a touchdown, forcing a Minnesota field goal. Unfortunately, it was the field goal where Ridgeway committed the 15-yard penalty.

St-Juste was flagged for defensive pass interference that gave the Vikings a critical first down when it appeared Washington was about to get the ball back. But if you go back and watch the play, Jefferson was as “grabby” as St-Juste — who had picked Cousins on the play.

Safeties Kam Curl and Bobby McCain were also outstanding Sunday and deserve mention.

